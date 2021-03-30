With the COVID-19 pandemic distorting the economies of southern Minnesota and the state as a whole, the Region Nine Development Commission is laying down a roadmap for future economic development in the region. Earlier this year, the federal Economic Development Administration awarded the commission over $74,000 to build a plan to help the region endure future disasters.
Region Nine has received intermittent funding over the years to build Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies (CEDS). This comes in the form of a detailed study on population trends, demographics, industry growth and other economic factors in the nine counties that make up the region: Waseca, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Sibley and Watonwan.
But this is a unique year to be creating a strategy, said Region Nine Executive Director Nicole Grienswic. In the shadow of a year of economic downturn and high unemployment provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Grienswic said the commission is putting an emphasis on economic resilience and analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the region.
“We’ll be looking at what our vulnerabilities are and articulating that within a full blown analysis on the different goals and strategies for this plan,” said Grienswic. “It’s really to help construct a foundation for regional resiliency to to support any economic mitigation efforts for future natural and economic disasters.”
The pandemic took its toll on the region. All nine counties declared states of emergency and the region’s manufacturing output suffered amid several plant closures. Grienswic hoped that a roadmap would prepare the region not only for viral outbreaks like COVID, but other large scale events like the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.
“We can’t have our region be known for social upheaval,” said Grienswic. “We want to be known as being welcoming in the greater context that Minnesota and Region Nine especially is a welcoming area that helps connect people to various resources and opportunities.”
Grienswic said that building a welcoming reputation is needed to confront the region’s aging and declining population. Only three counties in the region — Le Sueur, Nicollet and Blue Earth — saw their populations grow over the past 10 years. The rest of the communities, including Waseca, had their populations fall.
“The big thing we worry about is if we have people employed,” said Le Sueur County Region Nine Commissioner Steve Rohlfing. “People move out of the area and get employed somewhere else or move out of the state. Employment is the big thing, but you have to have the industry to support it. If you don’t have what the people need, they’ll move.”
Rebounding
Waseca County Region Nine Commissioner Blair Nelson said that one of the larger economic weaknesses in the county has been industries lost over time like University of Minnesota Waseca. The closure of the two-year technical college in 1992 has changed the workforce and makeup of Waseca ever since, said Nelson.
"When they pulled out we had nothing to fall back on in things of that nature," said Nelson. "What that did to us as a Waseca unit is we lost a lot of well educated families that were instructors at the college, so that's what we've been trying to rebound from the last 15 years."
But there are strong points for Waseca's development. The county sits between Mankato and Rochester and the city benefits as part of Region Nine's five opportunity zones. These zones are target areas for financial incentives, including tax deferment and incentives for federal loan and grant applications. Downtown and northwest Mankato, Blue Earth and the northern portion of Fairmont are also economic opportunity zones.
"It's more of a tax subsidy for private investment and ownership to further along businesses and prosper struggling communities, bring back some of the jobs and growth," said Nelson. "A new building or something going up shows a lot more growth than having five sit idle."
One area where Grienswic sees room for growth is manufacturing. It’s one of the largest industries in the region, employing 17% of workers across the nine counties. Food processing and manufacturing is also associated with the highest wages in the region, with an average annual wage of $59,000.
“We’re really looking at how we can help support the manufacturers,” said Grienswic. “That’s the highest stake industry cluster in eight of our nine counties so that’s where we’re really trying to zero in on and look at where our strengths are.”
Rohlfing also pointed to manufacturing as a strong point for the Le Sueur County region, due to businesses like Cambria, as well as the county’s agricultural industry.
“We are strong in the employment industry with ag. It suffered here, but it’s coming around. Now that the climate is better, you get better commodity prices,” said Rohlfing.
“Cambria’s production has suffered too, but otherwise they’re a strong placeholder in our county, too, with our manufacturing,” Rohlfing added.