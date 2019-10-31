On Halloween Itron invited area preschoolers to trick-or-treat through the building.
The building was decked out in Halloween decorations of ghosts, spiders, lights and numerous other things. This is the first year Itron has hosted this event because they want to give back to the community along with doing it for the kids to enjoy.
As the kids walked through the building they were given candy, trinkets, snacks and many other treats by the staff of Itron. As the kids were given the treats they said thank you and went away with a smile.