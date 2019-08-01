A man is accused of selling over 20 grams of meth to a confidential informant through a sting operation in Waseca. He is also accused of possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and an illegal firearm.
Benjamin Jeffery Possin, 27, of Waseca, was charged with felony first degree drug sale, two counts of felony fifth degree drug possession, felony illegal firearm possession, and misdemeanor charges for drug and paraphernalia possession. The South Central Drug Investigative Unit, which includes officers from Waseca, Steele, Freeborn and Faribault counties, led the sting operation.
According to the complaint, an agent from the SCDIU first contacted the confidential informant in February and worked with them through May. Over that time, Possin reportedly sold meth to the informant on five occasions, all out of his 916 S State St., Waseca residence.
On Feb. 6, he allegedly sold 3.5 grams for $130; on Feb. 9, 3.5 grams for $130; on Feb. 21, 3.5 grams for $125; on May 1, 7 grams for $200; on May 2, 3.5 grams for $120. On each occasion, the actual weight of the drugs was reportedly higher than the agreed upon sale.
When an agent visited Possin's home with a search warrant in late July, he reportedly admitted to selling meth and marijuana and said meth would be found in his garage. In total, about 8 grams of meth, 21 grams of marijuana, five THC cartridges and drug paraphernalia was found in the residence.
A firearm was found inside the house, which Possin was ineligible to possess due to being a convicted felon.