The Waseca School Board will continue to recommend masks inside school buildings without requiring them, while encouraging hand washing and other basic hygiene. But not before a number of passionate parents spoke Thursday about the effectiveness of masks in stopping the spread of COVID-19, offering starkly different messages.
“What we do not want to do for families is continue to flip flop on what our expectations are,” Superintendent Eric Hudspith said about the continued recommendation.
This is not to say, however, that a mask requirement will not come to Waseca schools at some point in the future, said Chair Julie Anderson.
After the meeting, Hudspith said that the board is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation within Waseca County, and would need to see a more significant impact within the district itself before a requirement could be put in place.
The goal of the board as it stands, though, is to target COVID-19 outbreak responses by grade level, building area, and so forth.
This tension, between recommendation and requirement — combined with rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Waseca County, which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as a “red-zone” hotspot for community transmission — is what Hudspith believed led to the unusually large attendance rate among parents at the meeting.
“My wife and I have a lot of fear for our daughter,” Alex Nadolsky said to the board. The fear of trying to give her a normal childhood as she transitions into middle school during a pandemic, he said, is “enough to worry about on a normal day. I don’t want to have to worry about her catching a disease that has killed 630,000 Americans.”
His suggestion to the board, before putting his mask back on and returning to his seat, was an amendment to the dress code that requires masks. “My daughter can’t wear spaghetti straps. Could she wear something that's been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19?” Nadolsky said that he understands disliking masks and protecting personal freedoms. “What I don’t understand is the willful ignorance that's being exhibited when it comes to the health of our children.”
Annie Gerber, the only other parent in attendance to wear a mask, echoed Nadolsky’s concerns.
“The current message from the school is that masks are recommended,” Gerber said. “I fear that that language will mean that most families will choose to send their kids to school without a mask.”
Daryn Spies, another Waseca resident, took a different message to the podium when it was his turn to speak to the board.
“There is no evidence whatsoever that masks work,” Spies said. “If it makes you feel better, by all means, wear a mask — wear a chemical suit, something that's gonna keep you away from some sort of nuclear holocaust. But you can't tell people, somebody's child, that they need to wear a mask.”
Spies went on to falsely claim that children inhale their own “toxins” when they wear masks.
Though the Minnesota Department of Health recommends universal mask-wearing in schools for the 2021-22 school year, based on the CDC’s finding that masks reduce the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, the majority of parents at Thursday’s meeting seemed to hold Spies’s beliefs. When Spies finished speaking, a dozen parents — all but the two who wore masks — burst into applause.
Health care providers have worn masks for extended periods of time with no adverse health reactions, according to the Mayo Clinic. And an article published in JAMA Pediatrics claiming masks posed a health risk to children was retracted last month.
Mark Buker, who owns Personalized Printing in Waseca, agreed with Spies. After the meeting, he said that he believes the reason there’s so much disagreement around safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 is because “it got political.”
"They want the pharmacies to make money, and they want the doctors to make money, and they want to depopulate the world," Buker said, explaining why he thinks public health experts are encouraging the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine. "There’s something in that thing.”
In terms of their sources of information, both Buker and Spies pointed to a doctor and a physician assistant, respectively, videos of whom speaking about COVID-19 have gone viral on Facebook and YouTube. Their videos have been repeatedly removed from both websites for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
While the School Board ended up maintaining its mask recommendation without a requirement, there was disagreement among the board regarding how easily Hudspith should be able to modify the policy should the number of cases rise or fall significantly — for example, from a recommendation to a requirement. As it stood, the resolution on Thursday originally authorized Hudspith to alter the policy “after consultation with the School Board chair and notification to the School Board.”
School Board member Edita Mansfield, however, said she was uncomfortable with this language. Though she understood the purpose of that authorization — to allow Hudspith to react quickly to a quickly changing public health issue — she said she was concerned about parents losing the ability to decide whether their children needed to be masked.
“I should make a choice for my children one way or the other,” Mansfield said, followed by applause.
The board accommodated this concern by requiring Hudspith to receive approval from the board to make any change in the masking policy.
“Parents just want to make their own decision,” Spies said after the meeting. “You can tell the people that listen to me but already have their opinion. Keep politics out of it, and people just start using logic.”