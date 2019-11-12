accident site

A woman was killed in a fatal vehicle crash on the morning Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 13 and 430th Ave in Waseca County. (Bailey Grubish/Waseca County News)

Angela Anderson, 43, of Inver Grove Heights was killed in an early morning vehicle crash Tuesday, Nov. 12.

She was reportedly heading westbound on 430th Avenue in a 2018 Chevy Malibu when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer heading north on U.S. Hwy. 13, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. Anderson died from her injuries; she was reportedly not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Keaton Nikoley, 26, of Lonsdale, was the driver of the northbound vehicle. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health in Mankato to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. in Blooming Grove Township, north of Waseca. North Memorial ambulance and Waseca Fire Department assisted the State Patrol on scene.

