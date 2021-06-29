Libraries house a wealth of information and resources, from books and career training to databases and DVDs. More recently, some Minnesota libraries are offering patrons access to the great outdoors.
Area libraries have teamed up with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to participate in the Minnesota State Parks Library Program, a program which aims to reach new park users and expand access to Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas.
State park passes are available to library patrons for a seven-day period, allowing households where park entrance fees are a barrier a chance to experience the natural resources of the state. With a library card, families can check out the seven-day pass and visit any state park within the state. Families can choose to plan a multiple state park road trip or decide to check out their local state park each day for a week.
The DNR originally piloted the program in 2017 and 2018, working with the St. Peter Library and the White Bear Lake Ramsey County Library. The pilot allowed the department to work out some of the program’s operational pieces, according to Arielle Courtney, partnership development consultant in the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.
“This time we’re doing it statewide, and we’re really focusing on communities where there’s a financial need for providing free park passes,” Courtney said. “Where people might be more likely to live where they wouldn’t be able to afford an entrance fee.”
Courtney explains that the program is basically a grant program with an application process, which was launched in February of this year. Nearly 150 libraries applied to participate.
In order to be eligible, DNR staff viewed county census data, requiring libraries to be located in a county where the median household income was $58,000 or less or where 40% of the county residents are eligible for free or reduced lunch.
“Due to our own DNR budget we couldn’t grant passes to every library that applied, but we were able to give out to about half the libraries,” Courtney said.
The program started on June 1 and will run through June 30, 2022. Depending on feedback and demand, the program may continue and expand to other libraries in the following years.
Owatonna Public Library, Blooming Prairie Library and Waseca Public Library are among those libraries currently participating.
Expansion to other area libraries in the future is an exciting possibility, Courtney notes. Financial long-term planning would be necessary to expand and the focus would remain on providing the passes to areas with lower income communities.
“I think there’s definitely more need than we were able to provide this year and I think we’d love to expand it if we can figure out a way to do it,” Courtney said.
There are numerous benefits of spending time outside and in nature. Based on research and anecdotal evidence, Courtney explained that park entrance fees can be a financial barrier for some people. This program is an initiative to make public land more accessible to everyone, rather than just the people that can afford it.
The DNR is also trying to reach new park visitors and communities. Through park visitor surveys the department has noticed a lack of racial and ethnic diversity when it comes to people visiting state parks. Libraries are a way to reach new people and families which the DNR might not have reached otherwise, she noted.
“It’s a great partnership for us in order to spread our outreach opportunities to people who might not know about us, even if they’re not using the passes or if they don’t have a financial need to use the pass. It’s another opportunity for us to spread the word about state parks,” Courtney said.
After a really difficult year with COVID-19, an increasing number of people are learning how important it is to get outside in nature for their mental and physical health, she said. Courtney and her team at the DNR wanted to provide another way for people to experience those nature-related benefits.
Folks who have checked out the passes can help further develop the program by completing a brief survey at http://mndnr.gov/LibraryPass. The DNR will be collecting feedback on where people went, what they liked about it and ways to improve their experience. Additionally, the department will complete monthly reports on how often the libraries are checking out the passes and analyzing the demand for the passes in order to plan for the future.
“We anticipate that it will be a longer term program, we just have to kind of do some of this evaluation to make plans for how to maintain and monitor,” she said.