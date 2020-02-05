Can you guess who Frosty is?
Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.
Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!
Week 5
Frosty’s the one who now leads
Serving its membership’s needs
Making decisions
To impact vision
So small town retail succeeds
By this time you probably know
Who Frosty is, even though
Both local and state
Must come to the plate
Helping Waseca to grow