Little scraps of color-coordinated paper, lines of ink and hints of paint are uniquely arranged in Pat Beckmann’s compositions. A sense of design can be found within her complex collages, after building and layering material to form abstract art.
The multimedia collages are now up at the Owatonna Hospital in the Healing Arts exhibit. For years Beckmann, the retired executive director of the Waseca Arts Center, has been creating two-dimensional works, initially beginning with simple paper creations before moving on to incorporate abstract designs.
The Bloomington resident creates her compositions by laying out each paper piece and finding its right arrangement based on feeling and with an eye for design. She said she tries to create work that is pleasing and structurally desirable.
“It's just a real fun process, what it's really like is doing a puzzle, only you make your own pieces,” Beckmann said.
Recently she has added mixed media to her work, like dribbling lines of acrylic paint to draw the viewer in with the bright colors. Ink, foil, scraps of paper doilies and other media are added to bring the piece to completion. She starts a collage by selecting which base materials she wants to use.
“I have a huge collection of paper, I have all sorts of paper and I start with picking out a color composition,” Beckmann said.
Then she lays her material out on her table to visualize where each section will go, discovering which patterns will look nice together and which patterns clash. She develops the background, building colors and shapes on top of each other, rearranging things if needed. A closer look at the collages reveals realistic images and mixed textures within the piece, telling a story through the design. She says there comes a point in the process when she realizes whether or not the piece is going to turn out well.
“The hardest part is deciding when you are done,” Beckmann said. “It's easy to prolong something and get it overworked.”
Prior to moving to the metro area, Beckmann lived in Waseca working as the executive director at the Waseca Art Center. She loved all facets of the position, including leading an art appreciation group.
“We kind of did a little show and tell and then we talked about a famous piece of art,” Beckmann said.
When she retired from the executive director position in Waseca and moved to Bloomington, she missed those opportunities to view and talk about other people’s art. She believes that consuming other people’s art would help her improve her own work. So she decided to start an art blog. Every Monday she selects a piece of art, writes about the piece and the artist and posts it on her blog, beckmannpat2.blogspot.com.
“It's just a lot of fun to do and I hope people find it fun to read,” Beckmann said.
Beckmann tries to keep her selection diverse and keep the posts light. She loves when people comment and engage with the posts, creating an online art community.
Art has always been in Beckmann’s life, she says creating is in her DNA, it's a part of her personality. After graduating with an art degree, Beckmann went on to teach art in Owatonna and surrounding towns. She fell in love with teaching people about art and appreciating it.
Her tendency to be creative has developed over time and she believes that a person learns to develop their skills through practice. You learn by doing and experiencing.
“You just get out the materials and you just start doing it. You're enjoying it and having fun with it eventually along the way you figure it out,” Beckmann said.