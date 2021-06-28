The Waseca school district is projecting a decline in enrollment for the 2021-22 year, estimating a student count decrease of 11 students.
“We had a couple families choose to do distance learning or homeschooling so we’re being conservative, to make sure we’re covering our expenditures,” said Elizabeth Beery, the district's director of business services.
The Waseca School Board approved the district's preliminary 2021-22 budget during its June 17 meeting.
The majority of the school’s funding comes from state aid — 78% for the 2021-22 school year — which is determined by student count. The district is projecting 1,781 students for the 2021-22 school year. With the final funding formula and funding increase still in the works at the state Capitol, the Waseca school district is projecting its budget based on a conservative 1% estimated increase.
Despite this, the school’s preliminary projected unassigned revenue for the 2021-22 school year is $20.2 million — a figure which excludes the $286,355 set aside for the underfunded career and tech program, under which most of the school’s ag program operates, among other programs — which is an increase from the final projected unassigned revenue for the 2020-21 school year of $19.9 million.
This increase is largely thanks to the second phase of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER II), which provided $850,655 for the district's COVID-19-related needs. It can be used flexibly on responsibilities like maintaining operations and keeping on personnel despite declining revenue, as well as preparing to reopen and counteracting a lost year of learning.
The school district can use ESSER II funding through September 2023. After that, it can use the third round of ESSER funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated the school district $1.5 million to use through September 2024. ESSER III funding is used for largely the same purposes as ESSER I and II, although 20% of it must be spent on activities aiming to address lost learning during COVID-19.
Community members who want to comment on how the district should spend its ESSER III funds can contact Beery at beee@waseca.k12.mn.us.
The district's unassigned expenditures will also see a modest increase, from $21.1 million to $21.2 million.
“We’re doing the very best that we can to hold our expenditures steady, knowing that every single year there’s contract negotiations,” Beery explained. “So we’re trying to adjust accordingly.”
Based on projected enrollment, the school district has incorporated staffing adjustments that reduced three full-time licensed staff members, reducing expenditures by $206,160.
Because the school district’s expenditures will exceed revenue by almost $400,000 this upcoming school year, the district is projecting its unassigned fund balance will fall to $5.6 million from $6 million.
“We had strategically been spending into our fund balance to provide the programs we wanted,” Berry explained. “And with this budget and budgets to come, the goal is, now that we’ve been able to invest, we want to be able to sustain what we’ve been offering while still maintaining a balanced budget.”
She added that the district will spend about $400,000 into its fund balance this year, a project that is “extremely conservative,” and she predicts that the discrepancy between revenue and expenditure will get tighter as the year progresses.
For now, Beery said, the school district is just waiting for the Legislature to land on a funding formula. That will give them a much better sense of what the final budget will be, which will let them determine more accurately the scale and kinds of services the school district will be able to provide.