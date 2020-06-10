Waseca Public Schools honored all staff retiring this spring in a parade around the Junior/Senior High School.
COVID-19 has affected numerous aspects of the school year — canceling sports, activities, even the traditional graduation — and the latest event to be canceled is the teachers banquet, normally held in person each year.
Retirees lined the sidewalk on the west side of the Waseca Junior/Senior High School to celebrate their time with the school district.
All of the 13 staff members retiring combine for more than 400 years of experience leaving the district.
“It’s not what we expected at the beginning of the year, but as we were standing there and saw far removed students here, there’s some good in this celebration with community members not just fellow educators,” committee member and English teacher Karen Pfarr-Anderson said.
COVID-19 has once again changed a tradition for the district.
In a usual school year, a committee would work to plan the end of the year teachers banquet for the retirees, their families and fellow educators. This year, instead, the committee had to think outside the box on how to celebrate during a pandemic.
With a banquet not possible, the committee in charge of planning a celebration for the retirees came up with the parade idea. This had been done for all schools to boost morale and for the seniors' graduation day already.
“There is a committee and (planning the parade) was a collective effort,” Pfarr-Anderson said. “We came up with a plan to honor these retirees. They've given so much to our district and community. ...”
As vehicles drove by the retirees could be seen waving signs, cheering and smiling. Some vehicles had balloons tied to them or signs hanging out the windows.
Some of the attendees stopped to chat and some stopped to hand out a card or a gift to each of the retirees. Each person being honored had a sign set up by them with their name and the number of years they have been in education.
The parade was a chance for everyone to celebrate and to get closure. When an educator retires from the Waseca Public Schools, they receive a bell.
“This goes back to the earlier days when they would ring the bell to start the day,” committee member and band teacher Craig Brenden said. “Now it signifies the end and closure.”
The retirees lined up on the sidewalk and among them and their family members was the Teacher of the Year, Waseca Public Schools Support Staff of the Year and the Friend of Education.
The Teacher of the Year is Tracy Kopetzki, an English teacher at the Junior Senior High School. She was surprised, as she was awarded this at the end of the Veterans Day program in November 2019.
Support Staff of the Year is all paraprofessionals in the district and the Friend of Education is Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca.
“Congratulations to all the retirees — so many years,” said Jim Ferch, representing Grace Lutheran Church. “We’re just happy to support Waseca Schools.”