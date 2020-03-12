The Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday that it will restrict the number of people who can attend tournaments starting Friday to limit the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The decision will impact girls basketball state tournament semifinal and championship games, adapted floor hockey state tournament games and section boys basketball games.
The Waseca girls basketball team is scheduled to face Rochester Lourdes Friday at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena, and the Bluejays boys basketball team is scheduled to play Jordan at 8 p.m. at Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University, Mankato in the Section 2A title game. The New Prague/Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson/Belle Plaine/Jordan adapted floor hockey team is scheduled to play South Suburban at 8 p.m. at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team is scheduled to face Hayfield Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
The MSHSL announced that all state and section championship games will be played, however, all consolation and third-place games for the state girls basketball tournament and state adapted floor hockey tournament have been canceled.
Attendance at tournaments is limited to rostered participant, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each team, an MSHSL press release said.
“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said. “The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with league member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”
Schools will receive information from the MSHSL about the process of designating spectators but all designated spectators will need to present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.
Girls basketball state tournament games will continue to be broadcast on Channel 45TV and at 45tv.com/prep45. The adapted floor hockey championship will be available on prepspotlight.tv.