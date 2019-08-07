The Waseca Police Department continues to work to find the person or persons responsible for recent vandalism to vehicles windows being broken out.
In a Facebook post, the Police Department shared it is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the damage to vehicles in Waseca.
In the last 48 hours, there have been 12 reports of vehicle windows being broken out with what the police believe to be a pellet gun. Back in a July 18 Facebook post the Police Department reported that there had been several incidents of the same type of vandalism. This had stopped until recently.
There is a map on the Waseca Police Department Facebook page of where the crimes have taken place.
If anyone has information, related footage from security cameras or someone knows who is doing this, they can call the station at 507-835-9720.