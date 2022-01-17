A Janesville man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, which was discovered during a routine probation search.
Samuel Christian Bolton-Hernandez, 24, was sentenced Jan. 6 to 67 months — five and a half years — in state prison after pleading guilty in October to second-degree drug possession. Per his plea agreement, six additional felony charges including drug possession and possession of burglary or theft tools, as well as three misdemeanor charges for possession dangerous weapons and drug paraphernalia, were dismissed.
Bolton-Hernandez was originally charged in December 2020 in Waseca County District Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Bolton-Hernandez was on supervised release from prison for cases from both Steele and Waseca counties. Following a photograph Bolton-Hernandez’s probation officer received that showed what she believed to be methamphetamine, the officer requested law enforcement presence for a targeted search of his residence.
When the officers arrived to the residence, Bolton-Hernandez and a female were outside the building and began walking once they saw the officers. One officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the individuals, according to the complaint. When the probation officer asked Bolton-Hernandez to bring her into the apartment for a search, he stated he did not live at the residence and denied giving her that address earlier in the day. According to court documents, Bolton-Hernandez told the probation officer that he lived in Owatonna but was homeless and usually slept in his car.
The probation officer received both verbal and written permission from the female Bolton-Hernandez was with, who identified herself as the person whose name was on the lease for the apartment. The report shows the probation officer located baggies containing crystal-like substance, baggies containing a green leafy substance, and a variety of drug paraphernalia in areas the female identified as Bolton-Hernandez’s belongings. The probation officer also recorded locating surveillance equipment that fed a live feed of the outside of the building into the bedroom, a police force collapsible baton, a folding knife with knuckle guard, a lock-picking set, and what she identified as a drug sales ledger.
The evidence was taken to the Janesville Police Department where they were further photographed, weighed and field-tested. The crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing a total of 1.57 ounces. The leafy green substance tested positive for marijuana, weighing a total of 37.5 grams. Five vape pens were also tested for marijuana oil, four testing positive.
Bolton-Hernandez was previously convicted for first-degree burglary in Steele County in 2017 and third degree burglary in Waseca County in 2018, both felonies.