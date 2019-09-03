WASECA — The Waseca Marching Classic parade will have two deserving grand marshals.
Dan and Kim Rux are used to working behind the scenes during the Waseca Marching Classic and marching band season, but this year they will be in the spotlight as the grand marshals of the Marching Classic parade.
The grand marshals are chosen because they have contributed to the band for numerous years and that is why Dan and Kim Rux were honored this year.
"They are so deserving, both Dan and Kim Rux for being our grand marshals for 2019. They truly have never said no when they were asked to be of assistance,” Mary Williams said.
They were sent a letter from Williams explaining that they have been chosen as the grand marshals of the Marching Classic parade.
Surprised is how Dan and Kim Rux described themselves, who are usually behind the scenes working, when they found out about being chosen as the grand marshals. Dan added that they’re excited now about being honored in the parade and throughout the day.
“It was a good feeling to be recognized for all that we’ve done,” Kim Rux said.
Kim Rux has been volunteering with the band for about 12 years and Dan Rux has been volunteering for about 11 years. They started volunteering because their kids were involved in marching band.
They have each worked in a variety of ways with the band.
Kim Rux was the president, vice president and treasurer along with being on the uniform crew. Dan Rux has been a part of the trailer crew, which consists of loading and unloading the equipment and prop crew.
Some of these roles are more involved with the kids than others.
Kim Rux was able to meet and interact with a lot of the kids when she was working on the uniform crew.
"Terry (Stahl, 2018 grand marshal) and I used to be called 'mom' all the time," Kim Rux said. "It started out as a joke about band mom and then all of a sudden all these kids were calling us mom. It was kind of a cool feeling because kids trust us and we get to know them."
Dan Rux was always helping out, but interacted with the kids less often. He mainly worked with other volunteers and the front line of the marching band. Though he was further behind the scenes he was still able to make connections with the students.
They have both been hosts for the bands who come for the Marching Classic.
For this role they are a guide for the band they are assigned. They may have to get them instruments or parts for instruments along with showing them around town.
“We both like to volunteer,” Kim Rux said. “We both like to do stuff…”
Along with the actual shows and competitions they have both been able to volunteer as chaperones for the band trips.
They like to volunteer doing anything they can to help the marching band.
Since their last child graduated and in the last year they have taken a step back from volunteering with the marching band to give other parents the opportunity to volunteer.
“I have no regrets,” Dan Rux said of his time with the marching band. “None, zero.”
“Some of the best memories that I’ll probably ever have, especially since we all got to do it together and watch the kids grow,” Kim Rux said of her time volunteering for the marching band. “We’ve made a lot of good friends through this.”