A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after an alleged physical confrontation caused a woman to fall and get knocked unconscious.

Trent Josiah Conway, 18, was charged Feb. 10 in Waseca County District Court with one count of third-degree assault and one count of false imprisonment, both felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor domestic assault charge. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 9.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Waseca County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 100th Street for a report of a female who was unconscious, but breathing, after being pushed down by a male. New Richland police and New Richland Ambulance also responded to the scene.

First responders located a woman lying down on the cement floor in the basement and tended to her injuries, according to the report. Once she was walking around, deputies reported she was staggering and asked EMS to continue to help her.

Deputies located the male suspect, identified as Conway, who reportedly said he had been in a verbal argument with the victim and was preventing her from leaving the basement. Conway allegedly said the victim would try to push him and he would push her back, and after the fourth time she tripped backward over a chair and hit her head. Conway said the victim appeared to be unconscious for about 30 seconds and her body was "vibrating," according to court documents.

Conway reportedly told police he and the victim had both been drinking that night.

Conway was arrested without incident and transported to the Waseca County Jail. The victim was transported to Owatonna Hospital for further evaluation, according to court records.

Conway's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

