...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after an alleged physical confrontation caused a woman to fall and get knocked unconscious.
Trent Josiah Conway, 18, was charged Feb. 10 in Waseca County District Court with one count of third-degree assault and one count of false imprisonment, both felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor domestic assault charge. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Waseca County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 100th Street for a report of a female who was unconscious, but breathing, after being pushed down by a male. New Richland police and New Richland Ambulance also responded to the scene.
First responders located a woman lying down on the cement floor in the basement and tended to her injuries, according to the report. Once she was walking around, deputies reported she was staggering and asked EMS to continue to help her.
Deputies located the male suspect, identified as Conway, who reportedly said he had been in a verbal argument with the victim and was preventing her from leaving the basement. Conway allegedly said the victim would try to push him and he would push her back, and after the fourth time she tripped backward over a chair and hit her head. Conway said the victim appeared to be unconscious for about 30 seconds and her body was "vibrating," according to court documents.
Conway reportedly told police he and the victim had both been drinking that night.
Conway was arrested without incident and transported to the Waseca County Jail. The victim was transported to Owatonna Hospital for further evaluation, according to court records.
Conway's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.