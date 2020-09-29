If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office?
Tom Shea: My top priority if elected is the same as my motivation for filing for office in the first place: to help restore confidence and respect for public office and doing the work of developing good public policy.
Today, public opinion of elected office is at an all-time low. This condition is corrosive and extremely detrimental to a healthy democracy. When legislative deliberation is dominated by hyper-partisan name calling and voting in lockstep with party leaders whose motivation may be to score political points or retaining power, it’s understandable that public confidence erodes.
Those who choose to serve should embrace their obligation of being held to high standards and the responsibility to be a positive element of a respectful community.
Living up to the principles and responsibilities of self-government, that is the American experiment, is not an easy task. That is where true leadership comes in, and I’m ready to lead.
John Petersburg: My top priority will be to deal with the $5+ billion deficit in the biennial budget. I am running for office because I believe I have the experience and skills needed to solve the issues facing Minnesota. It is also my way of giving back to my community and serving this district. To be successful in representing this district, the representative needs to listen to all sides, be able to understand the different viewpoints and then lead the state with a moral and ethical perspective. I believe I have done that in my last four terms and plan on continuing on that basis.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021 with a looming shortfall due to the financial impact of COVID-19. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
TS: First, for context, the Minnesota Constitution requires a balanced budget for each 2-year biennium. Close to 80% of the current $48.68 billion budget is comprised of education and health care funding. Current projection indicates a potentially $8 billion deficit over the next two bienniums (four years) or about 10% of current expenditures. And that’s NOT factoring the current biennium’s projected deficit of $2.4 billion.
Not knowing the circumstances with COVID and the economic recovery eight months from now, it’s hard to be specific. That being said, will taxes and fees be in the final solution? Likely. Dramatic cuts? Most certainly. Draining the rainy-day fund is assured. Shifts and transfers for the short term is possible. Infusion of federal dollars? Potentially. Most likely some mix of all of the above.
The foundation of my deliberations and votes will be the long-term outcomes, prioritizing the health, safety and prosperity of our state.
JP: With the expected size of the deficit, all options will have to be on the table. Since the State’s revenue is dependent upon and derived from the profit of business and net income of each individual, I believe tax and fee increases should be the very last resort. Keeping more dollars in each individual’s pocket will stimulate the economy and ultimately increase state revenue. In the meantime, we will need to reduce waste in programs already in existence, freeze new hiring, find ways to postpone or extend state expenses, and improve efficiencies in program delivery. None of these options will be easy, but with 134 members of the House and 67 members of the Senate working toward that goal, we can accomplish it.
COVID-19 resulted in dramatic changes to the delivery of education. What weaknesses in the system were highlighted by distance learning? Did we identify any best practices that should be incorporated in the post-pandemic era?
TS: First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the incredible challenge we are asking of our teachers, administrators and parents. I thank them for their dedication to students and learning.
For some students, distance education has been a manageable option. Too many others were unable to access their education due to lack of a computer and high-speed internet. Distance learning made it clear that access to high-speed internet is not only a novelty, it should be treated more as a public utility, making access easier and affordable for families.
Another challenge of remote learning is the reality that many students access to nutritious food through their schools.
I do believe that our educators, forced to modify teaching, with no good options, have performed admirably. The teachers and schools have found creative solutions to try to provide high quality education to all students. Our schools need the full support of their community.
JP: Distance learning has not proven as effective as in person learning, specially for our developing and younger children. College programs and curriculum have had some success as the students are more mature and disciplined in maintaining focus and work completion. At this point parents are not equipped with the skill or time needed to help their student navigate the complexities and nuances of what the student is trying to learn. The teacher knows what he/she is trying to get across, but the parent is often unsure. In addition, the loss of social interaction and playing with friends has had a negative effect on their mental and emotional well-being. The best reports we are hearing has to do with the face to face learning. Rather than trying to figure out how to make distance learning better, we should be working on ways to make in person learning safer while mitigating all concerns.
Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
TS: A healthy population is an essential ingredient to a vibrant community and access to affordable, quality health care is the key to a healthy population.
Approximately 30% of the state’s budget is dedicated to health care in one way or another. Spending more is not a solution, nor would spending more necessarily result in a healthier community. Strategic investment in prevention will bring down costs, while at the same time achieve a healthier population.
My experience as a Steele County commissioner and helping establish the South Country Health Alliance demonstrated how keeping people healthy produced reduced overall cost, especially for emergency care. An untreated abscessed tooth for example can lead to a visit to the emergency room, emergency surgery and a $20,000 bill, which could have been avoided with regular checkups.
Coordination and communication between care providers, incentives for healthy lifestyles will lead to healthier communities and lower costs.
JP: We should look at premiums since we began Minnesota’s government run health insurance plan (MnSURE). Prior to the start, businesses were concerned with 5-7% annual increase in premiums. The very first year of MnSURE saw a 50-100% or more increase in premiums and the following year was not much better. It wasn’t until the Republican re-insurance plan was implemented did we see a stabilizing of premiums. It is unlikely that an expansion of MnSURE will reduce costs. The only way to reduce premiums is to reduce the pay outs by the insurance plan. That will require all of us to improve our health and self-care, to learn how to use the healthcare system prudently and more efficiently. Thus reducing the costs paid by the insurance plan. We will also need to explore and reduce abuse and overuse of the system.
Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and prompted passage of legislation during the special session. Did the laws go far enough or too far? Should the Legislature take additional measures?
TS: Minnesota’s public safety professionals, local police, county sheriff, state patrol, BCA, DNR, correction officers all need and deserve our support and gratitude for their dedicated effort to preserve the peace and safety of our communities.
It is also critical that law enforcement has the confidence of the citizens they serve. That confidence can only be achieved if rogue officers are held accountable for their inappropriate or unlawful actions.
The bipartisan reforms enacted were a product of consultation between law enforcement associations, People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, and community groups. They recognized that long standing racial injustice and police accountability issues needed to be addressed and they came together to heal and rebuild trust.
I will support additional reforms to establish mental health units in departments that provide officers support in dealing with non-criminal crisis calls, diverting troubled individuals away from jails and emergency rooms to more appropriate support centers.
JP: The constitution of Minnesota gives government three primary responsibilities: K-12 funding, infrastructure needs (roads, bridges, buildings, etc) and public safety. Since each city or county is unique and have different needs, the makeup and demands of law enforcement has usually been left up to the local governance authorities. The role of State Government should be to oversee and regulate the minimum level of safety provided, while ensuring that individual rights are maintained. To that end, I believe the current legislation is sufficient for statewide implementation. It would be a mistake to think that a one size fits all would be prudent and effective in all parts of the State. Here in Waseca and Steele counties, our peace officers know the citizens, been trained to de-escalade conflict and are residents of the community. That is far different than what is found in more populated cities.