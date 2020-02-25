WASECA — Michael Johnson has joined the Waseca County team as the new county administrator.
He was hired to replace Jessica Beyer, who accepted a position with Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. as president and chief executive officer.
Johnson has been in this role for a few weeks and is already setting priorities and adjusting to his new role.
“I can’t say enough good things about the level of support I’ve had throughout the on-boarding process,” Johnson said. “Everyone has been very kind and patient in trying to get me up to speed. You can’t define Waseca County without the word 'community.' Whether it be the support of local businesses, festivals and events or blue porch lights, the culture is strong and contagious. It’s something that you see and want to be a part of.”
Learning Waseca County
Since starting he has become more involved with the Waseca County community with his membership with B.E.S.T.
He stated his priorities for the near future are continuing to get to know staff and members of the community and understanding how he can best be a resource to them. In the meantime, collaboration with staff, elected officials, the county board and members of the community will build the framework for what changes look like.
“Michael Johnson, our new county administrator, has hit the ground running,” Commissioner DeAnne Malterer said. “He is getting acquainted with staff, and elected officials from Waseca County and around the area. He's working hard to familiarize himself with our county and issues that affect us as he begins to grow into his new role. In smaller counties, key people have to have a broad understanding of issues and be good team players. I'm happy to have Micheal be part of our team.”
Experience
Prior to joining Waseca County he worked for a private accounting firm and then jumped to the public sector in Rice County. Johnson worked in the auditor treasurer office and was the property tax coordinator.
Most recently Johnson was employed by Dakota County where he served as the deputy director of property taxation and records. He was in this role for about a year before accepting his new position with the county.
“Over the last decade, my various roles in local government have instilled a passion in me for public service,” Johnson said. “I am one that is always looking for new opportunities to learn and grow. I have been fortunate to work with so many talented people, now in three different counties, that have taken the time to answer questions that I’ve had, develop a relationship with me and support me in my pursuits.
“The opportunity to join Waseca County was a chance to be part of an amazing team and community. It provided a partnership opportunity and a chance to come alongside staff that know well what it means to be public servants. When I originally began my career in public service, I cannot say that I anticipated it resulting in this role; however, I can say that the culmination of knowledge gained and experiences lived have naturally led me to this point. A lot of great people have been a part of that, and I’ll rely on many more relationships to fulfill this role for Waseca County.”
Board meetings
He has been a part of two county board meetings so far and is still learning all about Waseca County but he has not been afraid to speak up in those meetings when needed. Johnson kept his part of the meetings moving smoothly and assisted both the commissioners and those speaking to the commissioners with information and direction.
“In local government you're going to have those disagreements and it's difficult because commissioners are having to make unfavorable decisions for the people they live down the street from sometimes,” Johnson said. “It's not always comfortable and it's never easy but if you're there and willing to have that conversation, people knowing that you're willing to listen to them and understand them, often it avoids a lot of potential conflict. At the end of the day you might walk away and not come to the same decision and often times in that decision the best conclusion is when neither one of you is 100 percent happy. Give and take, but collaboration is such a big thing to me and local government.”
He went on to talk about the role academia plays in his new role of County Administrator.
Johnson stated the academia portion often gives more of the leadership training and qualities that aren't as innate to some individuals. He spoke of how the job isn’t just practical knowledge or book learning but a blend of both that are used on a day-to-day basis. This is something that he has gained from his years of training, experience and personal leadership style.
“What I like about local government, opposed to state or federal, because you see the fruits of your labor on a day-to-day basis,” Johnson said. “You make decisions that are going to impact your neighbors and then you communicate with them...At the local level you are driving the legislation and held accountable for those decisions at the same time, which you should be. I strive to be as transparent as possible and as people oriented as possible and an open door to anyone who wants to have a conversation. I'm not always going to have the answer off hand but I'm going to try to get a better answer for them.”
One way he is working to help the county already is meeting with the county commissioners individually to learn about each of their districts. He has been to a few of the districts and is continuing to meet with each commissioner. By doing this he is hoping he will be able to assist even more with what issues they are needing support with.
“In Michael’s first two weeks on the job, he has hit the ground running,” Waseca County Auditor/Treasure Tammy Spooner said. “With his strong work ethic and great knowledge base, Michael will be a wonderful leader for Waseca County. I am looking forward to working with him for many years.”