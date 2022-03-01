In Minnesota, snowmobile safety is just as important as the safety of learning to drive a car. From learning signals to learning the machine, snowmobile safety can help prevent accidents during the snow-filled winter months.
On Feb. 6, the Sleigh and Cutter festival had a snowmobile training course at Lakeview Park, at the south end of Lake Elysian in Janesville.
Marty Erdman, the instructor for the event, said there was a great turnout with a total of 72 kids, hailing from Albert Lea and Rogers, Minnesota. This was his fifth year instructing the event.
“We had some locals,” Erdman said. “We usually get a lot from other areas due to classes being closed, and most recently due to COVID-19.”
According to Erdman, participants have to be at least 11-years-old to take the course, but the certification doesn’t take effect until the age of 12. With the course, learners still need an adult to be able to cross a road. The certification allows the child to go on paths under supervision.
There is an online class that kids take and after they pass, they then go to training where they are asked questions about hand signals and the basics of snowmobiling.
From there, they take a course where they drive the snowmobile, and then register the snowmobile with the state. Once they get their driver’s license, they can add their snowmobile registration to it, similar to a firearm safety certificate.
“If you were born after Dec. 1976, you have to take the training,” Erdman said. “When 16, you can just do the online course, you don’t need to do the driving course.”
According to Erdman, snowmobile accidents usually happen because of speed, but another is drinking and driving.
“Speed is probably the number one cause. Slow down,” Erdman said. “Know your snowmobile and the area you’re riding in.”
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath said generally accidents happen depending on the snow conditions, but since 2017 to 2022 there have been six snowmobile accidents in the county. According to him, accidents can happen from not paying attention, driving too fast and the consumption of alcoholic beverages or other mood altering chemicals.
“Paying attention while riding, along with not speeding and not consuming alcoholic beverages, wearing proper gear — helmets and eyewear — are all important for protecting riders.” Milbrath said.
Erdman went on to say that all kids should take the training course.
“If they want to go riding with their friends, they have the knowledge and safety to do it,” Erdman said. “We have a few local kids, but I would like to see more.”
The importance of snowmobile safety was amplified last month, after State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, was seriously injured when he was thrown from a snowmobile in Motley. He broke three ribs, his pelvis, and a vertebrae. As of Friday, Jasinski was given a clean bill of health from his doctors, allowing him to return to work at the capitol on Monday morning.
According to Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Jasinski lost control of his snowmobile on a 90-degree turn and was thrown off his snowmobile.
“Paying attention while driving would be my advice to snowmobile drivers,” Milbrath said.