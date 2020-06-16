Restaurants and bars are welcoming back customers after almost three months.
These establishments have been closed to in-house seating since March 17 due to COVID-19. Restaurants were able to continue takeout orders while the shutdown was in place with steps being taken over the course of the closure to allow it to reopen.
This change comes less than a week after the Governor’s office allowed these businesses to open for outside seating only.
“It’s been nice to be kind of back to quote un-quote normal when it comes to the inside here (at Brew’d Awakenings),” part owner Amanda Slaughter said. “It’s been nice to see people. I feel like the town was so supportive during COVID-19, a lot of people did use our window and we saw a lot of people during that time. That was nice. I think that was huge for us.”
Brew’d Awakenings in Janesville is open inside serving customers again along with numerous other restaurants and bars in Waseca County.
Guidelines to open
In order to be open inside there are guidelines that need to be followed due to COVID-19.
In order for the restaurants and bars to reopen each one had to come up with a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that was submitted to the city council. These plans are a way for the businesses to keep staff and customers safe.
Along with each business needing a preparedness plan, Minnesota Employment and Economic Development provided guidelines for each to follow.
These guidelines are: follow social distancing of six feet or more, limit indoor occupant capacity to no more than 50 percent, do not exceed 250 persons in outdoor spaces, limit table service to four persons, or six if part of one family unit, require reservations and require workers to wear masks at all times and strongly encourage customers to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
Most restaurants and bars also implemented additional hand sanitizer dispensers around the area along with additional cleaning and sanitizing between customers.
Katie O’Leary’s Beef and Brew in Waseca uses disposable menus and pre-packaged silverware for precaution.
“It’s actually been really good,” Katie O’Leary’s manager Angie Breck said of being open. “I was anticipating a slow start and wasn’t sure if people were going to be scared. Everybody was wanting to get out and the weather has helped. People are being cautious. People who are coming out are excited to come out and see people and get a drink. Hopefully it continues through the summer.”
Being closed
Katie O’Leary’s opened on June 1 for the first time in almost three months after making the decision to not offer takeout.
“At the time we didn’t think that it would be worth it as far as having staff there and inventory on hand,” Breck said of not offering take out during the closure. “We don’t do a ton of takeout. We offer it but not a lot so at the time it wouldn’t be worth it.
“In hindsight if we had known it was going to be two and a half months it would have been worth it. We’re just happy that we can be open and people really seem to enjoy being able to get out and see people and visit with people.”
Brew’d Awakenings in Janesville kept the walk-up window to the bistro open for customers to get takeout. During this time the bistro added online ordering to help better serve the customers.
To bring in more people a special of the day was offered on Thursdays and Fridays during the closure and that will continue now as well. Brew’d Awakenings is now running summer hours of Monday through Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 to 1 p.m.
Other restaurants around Waseca and Janesville offered take out and delivery while closed to customers.
Impact
Takeout was a way for restaurants to still have some income during the closure due to the pandemic because bills didn’t stop coming in.
“You don’t realize when your doors are completely closed you still have a mortgage and bills and that stuff doesn’t stop,” Breck said.
Katie O’Leary’s didn’t offer take out so there was little to no income but the staff took advantage and did some repairs to the business.
“We’ll recover from it,” Breck said.
Brew’d Awakenings had to make some sacrifices while closed because of the pandemic.
All of the staff was laid off during the closure to help with costs along with cutting breakfast items since it was less popular during that time. Gift cards were also bought by community members to help. These measures helped keep the business afloat.
Along with the bistro Brew’d Awakenings also has a catering business that was shut down, adding to the revenue loss.
Since opening inside some staff has been brought back to help with the lunch hour but full staff has not been hired back yet.
“I think the community was a huge support and that was very helpful to make it through these times of unknown,” Slaughter said.