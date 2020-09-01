COVID-19 has caused schools to change cleaning regiments on a daily basis. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton made changes to keep students and staff safe during school.
Continuous cleaning throughout the school day, along with hand washing and sanitizing frequently are key safety measures against COVID-19.
With pre-kindergarten through seventh grade in the building five days a week full time and the eighth grade through 12th graders in the building for two days and distance learning for two days due to COVID-19 there is additional cleaning and sanitizing that has to be done at JWP.
At JWP the Director of Buildings and Grounds Mike Daschner and the District Nurse Sonja Highum are working in conjunction with staff, Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to make the school as safe as possible.
“We’re trying to prepare for the worst case scenario to make it as safe as possible,” Daschner said.
Students who ride the bus will arrive at staggered times as well as use different entrances depending on their grade. Highum said this is to help keep the students moving with less in the same area at the same time.
This year because of the pandemic all of the doors will be propped open so students and staff don’t need to touch the generally high touch zone, bathroom doors will also have kick petals for easier opening.
Daschner said the bathrooms will be disinfected three times a day; morning, noon and night. The water fountains will only be used to fill water bottles, so the school is encouraging students to bring one from home.
When students or staff are moving rooms hallways will be one way to keep the flow moving and to keep congestion down.
Every classroom received a cleaning care package from Daschner to use daily. In this package was included; rubber gloves, disinfectant bottles, buckets, micro rags, soap and bags for masks.
The bags for the masks will stay with the same teacher so the students’ masks can be cleaned properly and returned to the same student. The school is offering to wash the masks and will provide a fresh one daily at lunch time. JWP received two washable masks and one disposable mask for each student, so the hope is to switch masks out at lunch daily.
“That’s our goal and that’s our hope,” Daschner said. “I think that’s going to work out well because they can get contaminated after time.”
Students are able to wash them at home as well, it is up to their discretion.
The kit is to be used to have warm soapy water in the room for students to wash their hands when they enter and leave, hand sanitizer will also be available in every classroom. The supplies are also to clean the students desk area, especially for the upperclassmen who rotate rooms for each class.
Daschner said that students will be responsible for sanitizing their desk after using it for the class and before moving to the next period. This is to help keep the room sanitized and to help Daschner and his employees because they are not able to reach every room after every class.
“The education,” is most important to fight COVID-19 Daschner said. “To explain to the teachers and the kiddos that if we practice doing these habits, there are a lot of SAC (School Age Care) and wrap around programs that have been using these similar ideas from the beginning and the results are good so we’re hoping that it stays that way.”
He said some classes will be outside when possible such as the band using the bleachers from the softball and baseball fields or the choir in the auditorium to allow the students to spread out.
“The band director is so excited, because he’s building the band classes back up and we don’t want to lose that steam,” Highum said of classes moving outside. “That’s the safest place and they can keep engaging in all that music.”
Another way the congestion has been minimized is by serving or eating lunches in the classrooms whenever possible.
For the younger students they will still have recess. JWP plans to rotate and stagger which classroom is in certain areas of the playground or outside areas. One class might be on the playground and the other class might be in the grass playing a game.
Daschner and Highum, along with other staff and administrators have created these plans to keep students and staff safe during school. Along with plans of how to keep people safe the school itself is well equipped to help fight the pandemic.
Part of the school has an air purification system that will be expanded throughout the whole school. Daschner said the order has been placed and they are just waiting for the equipment to come so they can give the kids the cleanest purest air in the classrooms.
Along with the HVAC system in the school an electrostatic cleaner was purchased to clean the school when needed.
The machine uses chlorine bleach in a mist form that will stick to molecules in the air to clean the whole room but not saturate it with moisture. It will only be used when a positive COVID-19 case has been in the building.
“If I have a positive case, that machine can clean the whole room, so I don’t have to close the whole room for the day,” Highum said of the electrostatic cleaner.
The machine helps keep the nursing area, which has been expanded, clean after a potential exposure. The nursing area was one room in the past, but due to COVID-19 a second room has been added as a space for potential COVID-19 cases to be isolated.
Highum said if a potential COVID-19 case is sent to the nurses office she will put them in this separate room and she will have on medical grade personal protective equipment on to go through the symptoms and take the temperature of the person. She will notify the parent or guardian right away and ask they pick up their child and wait 24 hours before returning to school and to make the decision if a COVID-19 test is needed.
“It’s a lot of teaching the staff and then teaching the students and then coordinating,” Highum said.
Getting PPE for JWP
To start the school year JWP has enough PPE equipment to last a couple of months according to Highum and Daschner.
“I was fortunate that our local representative said we are falling behind so I ordered what I needed at the beginning of July so they’re starting to roll in,” Daschner said. “As the start of school we will be good and hopefully all the back ordered supplies will be coming in a couple months into school when things start to run out.”
Highum said finding PPE has been challenging because there are so many sellers that she wasn’t sure whom to trust, so she used a connection through the Janesville nursing home, Whispering Creek, to get connected to a supplier. Certain entities, such as nursing homes, get priority when ordering PPE and she needs higher quality as well in the nurse’s office.
JWP received a grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation for $10,000 along with funding through the CARES Act to help with COVID-19 expenses.