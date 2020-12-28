Officials at the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca are denying a lawsuit’s allegations that they didn’t prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide adequate healthcare for inmates ill with the virus.
Prison staff “worked very hard” to address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and took implementing the COVID-19 action plan seriously, according to Assistant Warden Regina Kallis.
“I am aware that (the inmates) allege that FCI-Waseca did not sufficiently address their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not the case,” Kallis wrote in a declaration filed in court Monday, Dec. 28.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court Dec. 9 on behalf of 14 inmates at FCI-Waseca. The lawsuit is filed against Michael Carvajal, director of the Bureau of Prisons, and FCI-Waseca Warden M. Starr.
Nearly 70% of the inmates had COVID-19 in an outbreak that began when inmates who had COVID-19 were transferred into the prison on Aug. 18, according to the ACLU's lawsuit. However, Kallis wrote that federal law requires inmates to be assigned to a correctional facility.
“The facility cannot simply decline to transfer new inmates into the facility,” according to Kallis.
In total, 75% of the inmates and 20% of the staff at FCI-Waseca have had COVID-19, according to Tara Wieczorek, the health services administrator who oversees the health team at FCI-Waseca.
The COVID-19 cases this fall were “extremely difficult,” but the current number of COVID-19 cases “portray a more optimistic picture,” according to Kallis. As of Tuesday, 12 inmates and two staff at FCI-Waseca had COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
The ACLU is alleging in its lawsuit that the prison violated the inmates’ 8th Amendment right to “humane conditions of confinement” and the Rehabilitation Act that prohibits discrimination against individuals with a disability in federal programs.
U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, representing Carvajal and Starr, is requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed and the temporary restraining order be denied. MacDonald alleges that the ACLU won’t be successful in its lawsuit because the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the Bureau of Prisons' decisions regarding home confinement. In addition, the inmates have either recovered from COVID-19 or not contracted it, and FCI-Waseca is slated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in January, according to MacDonald. Additionally, the inmates don’t meet the standard set by the 8th Amendment and aren’t likely to prevail on their Rehabilitation Act claim, according to MacDonald’s memo response to the restraining order request.
Prison officials filed declarations in court on Monday outlining their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic along with a couple dozen documents detailing the inmates’ medical care, although some of them are sealed or redacted. The publicly available exhibits also include correspondence regarding the inmates’ requests for compassionate release to home confinement.
The ACLU is seeking an emergency order requiring that the most medically vulnerable inmates be transferred to home confinement; the immediate implementation of social distancing and hygiene measures; and adequate medical care for inmates who have COVID-19. The ACLU is also requesting a temporary restraining order directing the prison to immediately implement and enforce social distancing, quarantine and hygiene measures and to appoint an independent monitor with medical expertise to ensure compliance.
A hearing on the restraining order request is scheduled for Jan. 6.
In addition to “significant changes to every aspect” of the prison’s operations to keep staff and inmates safe, 55 inmates were released from FCI-Waseca to home confinement, according to Kallis.
Wieczorek wrote that the Bureau of Prison’s COVID-19 Action Plan was implemented at FCI-Waseca in addition to a number of steps FCI-Waseca staff took specifically at the prison to prevent the introduction of the virus into the prison and in response to cases that occurred.
“The Bureau and FCI-Waseca staff have taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and have implemented numerous measures to proactively combat its spread to staff members and the inmate population,” Wieczorek wrote in her declaration.
According to Wieczorek’s declaration:
FCI-Waseca staff began revising the local pandemic plan on March 16 and began providing inmates with information about best practices, such as handwashing and social distancing, after receiving a memo from the Bureau of Prisons on April 8. The staff has also been provided with best practices information and gone through health screenings when entering the facility since March. Inmates were issued cloth face coverings on April 15.
Nurses screened inmates for COVID-19 symptoms daily from March through October by randomly selecting inmates to check their temperature and ask if they’re experiencing any symptoms. Inmates with symptoms were brought to Health Services and placed into medical isolation.
Inmates have been prohibited from co-mingling with inmates from outside their housing unit since March, but they can be around inmates in their building. Inmates also began working with only inmates from their housing unit in August.
The Bureau of Prisons began “enhanced screening procedures” for newly arriving inmates on July 1. At FCI-Waseca, a new inmate was asked if she was experiencing any symptoms and had her temperature checked. A COVID-19 test was also done and sent to the lab. Newly arriving inmates were then put into quarantine for 14 days. A staff member instructing an inmate to lie about her symptoms would be against policy and Wieczorek is unaware of any staff who did that at FCI-Waseca.
FCI-Waseca began to require newly arriving inmates to take a rapid COVID-19 test shortly after the inmates arrived on Aug. 18.
FCI-Waseca received 23 new inmates, 12 of which were from Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, on Aug. 18. They were given a COVID-19 test that was sent to a lab, had their temperature checked and were screened for symptoms before they were placed in quarantine in Unit A, but separate from FCI-Waseca inmates.
During the physicals required within 14 days of arriving, some of them began to complain of COVID-19 symptoms. Some of their tests came back positive within the first week of arriving and those inmates were placed in medical isolation. As more inmates tested positive, medical isolation was relocated to a wing of Unit A. Health Services began using rapid COVID-19 tests on all inmates in Unit A every three to five days, which yielded more cases. Testing began for inmates in other housing units and all but one unit had a confirmed case.
Prison staff continued mass testing until October. The current cases at the prison are all inmates who arrived at FCI-Waseca on Nov. 30, but no inmates who were already at the prison have tested positive.