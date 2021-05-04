Graduation speaker Madison “Maddie” Dulas said it wasn’t unusual for her to be up until 2 a.m. with friends in her residence hall.
Nothing headline-worthy there. That’s modus operandi for many collegians. What sets apart Dulas, a sociology major from Waseca, is the reason for her late-night chats. Since her sophomore year, she has been a community assistant — at Binnewies Hall initially and at Ben Reifel and Hyde halls her junior and senior years.
Community assistants are “some of the first people freshmen see on move-in day and some of the last people they see when they leave SDSU at end of their freshman year.”
In Dulas’ case, they’re also a big sister.
“You get to be there for the good things and the hard things. You feel like you made an impact while somebody completed their time at SDSU.
“The conversation could be about homesickness, how do I find my classes or what do I want to do with my life? I might be sitting up until 2 a.m. in a circle with five or six residents in a residence hall lounge finding out what makes them tick, what they’re passionate about. Others would stop as they were passing by and pretty soon there were 20 students in your circle,” Dulas said.
With that interest in people, it’s not surprising that she would like to get a master’s degree in social work, ideally at Tulane University, where she could pair it with a master’s degree in disaster resiliency leadership.
Her long-term goal is to offer trauma counseling to first responders and their families. With her dad serving as a law enforcement officer and a firefighter in southern Minnesota, she has seen that need, Dulas said.
When asked to name her favorite SDSU memories, Dulas cited those late-night chats, dancing with SDSU's Dance Company and studying abroad in Indonesia and the Netherlands and Belgium.
Also, in her junior year Dulas went to New Orleans with members of the Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College for the National Collegiate Honors Conference. She teamed with two other students, adviser Hannah Holmquist and dean Rebecca Bott-Knutson to share what best practices are at work at SDSU, where the number of honors college graduates continues to grow.
Dulas said a lot of that is the sense of community and relationship-building activities as well as knowing there are others available whom students can turn to during trials.
The daughter of Jay and Robin Dulas of Waseca, Dulas also has been involved in Jack’s Cupboard, the Common Read Committee and Oasis Student Ministry.
She will speak at the 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.