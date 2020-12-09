It was as close to a real-life “Homeward Bound” reunion as it could get when Art the cat booped his head against Caylin Holmes and Alex Mathis, the owners he hadn’t seen for 438 days.
“Christmas came early for us — I can’t believe this is real,” Holmes posted Dec. 3 on Facebook. “I’m sure a lot of you remember when our cat Art went missing in September of last year. We were so devastated when he went missing. He meant so much to us.”
The nightmare began on Sept. 22, 2019, when Holmes realized a screen had fallen out in her bedroom window at her home in Rochester and Art was nowhere to be seen. That night, Holmes said she and her fiancé, Mathis, stayed up until dusk looking for their pet in the nearby woods and other surrounding areas, only to return home defeated.
“It was like he disappeared into thin air,” Holmes said. “For months we put up thousands of signs, looked all over Rochester every day and had many false leads. We were absolutely heartbroken.”
Holmes said they felt as though they had failed Art, who was a truly remarkable and special cat. Though the grief was unbearable, she said they tried to go on with their lives. However, Art was never far from their thoughts and remained close to their hearts.
“Once it hit a year of him being gone, I was certain we would never see him again,” Holmes said. “I thought he either didn’t make it or someone found him and kept him, but not knowing what happened to him was the hardest part of it all — we were just wondering.”
Then last Thursday, Holmes received a phone call from a vet clinic in Owatonna, roughly 45 minutes from the home she shares with Mathis in Rochester. The person on the other end of the phone informed her that they had their pet, but Holmes didn’t want to get her hopes up as they had so many times before.
“I didn’t think anything of it because we’ve gotten so many similar calls … especially after all this time I didn’t expect it to be him,” Holmes said. “This time it actually was him.”
Art had been living inside a warehouse at the Owatonna Fleet Farm for an unknown amount of time, but Holmes was informed that workers would continually catch a glimpse of him on camera. Eventually, a worker decided to set up a trap and catch the mystery cat, which proved to be a success. After bringing the mysterious cat to the vet, Fleet Farm employees Adam Weber and his wife, Melissa, learned that his name was indeed Art and that he had a loving home that was desperately missing him.
“We were so shocked and overwhelmed when we knew it was him. I think we cried tears of joy for hours on end,” Holmes said. “When we got him home, he ate some food and plopped down on the couch like nothing.”
Holmes said it is clear that there has been no love lost between Art and his humans, as he continues to cuddle them both and sleep between them at night.
The Webers have declined to comment at this time, but Holmes and Mathis are eternally grateful to the couple.
“We are so thankful to Adam and his wife for reuniting us,” Holmes said. “If there is one thing I could say it would be to microchip your pets no matter what, because here is proof that it really works.”