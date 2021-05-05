A Waseca man was charged last week after he allegedly punched someone in the face for throwing pizza at him, according to court documents.
David Alberto Garcia, 22, was charged in Waseca County Court with third-degree assault, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor domestic assault charge for an incident that occurred on April 19.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded on April 19 to a report of a domestic assault. The victim told officers Garcia had punched them in the face and they were bleeding.
The victim stated they were upset with Garcia and threw a piece of pizza at his face. Garcia then started punching the victim in the face with closed fists, according to the victim’s statement.
When officers spoke with Garcia, he told officers that the victim started hitting him first and would not stop. Garcia told officers he then “freaked out,” according to the report. Garcia was arrested without incident.
The next court appearance for Garcia is scheduled for May 4.
Woman charged after allegedly breaking into home to take dress
A Mankato woman was charged on Friday after she allegedly broke into a Janesville apartment to take a bridesmaid dress, according to court documents.
Ariel Elizabeth Clausen, 29, was charged in Waseca County Court with one felony count of first-degree burglary for an incident that occurred on April 22.
According to the criminal complaint, Janesville police were dispatched to an apartment building for a reported disturbance. The victim told officers Clausen had broken through two locked doors and entered their apartment after being told not to come over. According to the victim’s statement, Clausen wanted to take a bridesmaid dress that belonged to a third party.
A witness to the break-in told officers they watched the victim lock the doors – a storm door and a solid exterior door – before Clausen arrived and began yelling from outside the apartment. As the victim was calling 911, the victim and witness said they heard a loud “bang” followed by Clausen entering the apartment, according to the report.
Officers made phone contact with Clausen who agreed to turn herself in to the Waseca County Jail. Clausen told police in a Mirandized statement that the outer storm door was not locked when she arrived and that the victim had “slammed” the other door in her face. Clausen said she instinctually hit the door when it was slammed in her face and it opened.
The next court appearance for Clausen is scheduled for June 24.
Man charged after recklessly firing handguns in February
A Waldorf man has been charged after he allegedly fired two handguns outside his home within city limits in February, according to court documents.
Jeffrey Ames Dorr, 58, was charged Monday in Waseca County Court with reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality and the intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, both felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor charge of recklessly handling a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Feb. 19 to the city of Waldorf for a report of shots being fired in a residential area. Dispatch received a second report of more shots being fired from the same location a short time later.
As deputies were speaking with the reporting party, dispatch advised that the shooter – identified as Dorr – was on the phone and wanted to turn himself in. The call was forwarded to the deputy’s phone and Dorr stated he was feeling suicidal and wanted to see a doctor. The deputy and Dorr agreed that Dorr would surrender himself by coming out of his home with his hands up. Dorr was taken into custody without incident and transferred to an emergency room.
When deputies spoke with nearby residents, multiple people reported hearing five gunshots followed by three additional gunshots a short time later. One neighbor said they “hit the ground” and was very scared.
Deputies conducted a search warrant on Dorr’s residence and seized two handguns the Dorr said he had used that night. Dorr told law enforcement during a recorded interview that he shot the guns into the ground outside his home as a “cry for help.”
Dorr’s initial court appearance is scheduled for May 25.
Man charged after allegedly assaulting victim outside library
A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted someone who was waiting outside the Waseca Public Library, according to court documents.
Jesse Allan Tollefson, 29, was charged Tuesday in Waseca County Court with one count of felony domestic assault, one gross misdemeanor for interfering with a 911 call, and one misdemeanor charge of property damage.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched on Monday night to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office to meet with a victim who wanted to file a report of an assault that had just taken place. The victim told officers that they were waiting outside the library in their vehicle with the window down when Tollefson came up and punched them in the face. The victim said Tollefson then grabbed their phone and smashed it on the ground when they said they were going to call the police.
The victim told officers that Tollefson did not say anything to them during the assault, according to the report.
Shortly after midnight, hospital emergency room staff called dispatch to report a man who had entered the hospital and appeared to be drunk. When officers arrived to the hospital they confirmed the man was Tollefson, but could not locate him.
Tollefson was eventually located near the fairgrounds and taken into custody without incident. When he was arrested, officers found a beer in his front jacket pocket and Tollefson handed them an empty pill bottle, according to the report.
Tollefson is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance in scheduled for May 6.