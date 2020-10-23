An Owatonna man died last week while deployed with the U.S. Navy in El Salvador.
Naval Aircrewman Operator 3rd Class Hunter Frank, 20, was found dead in his residence in Comalapa, El Salvador, Oct. 16. The cause of death is under investigation, according to Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends and shipmates of our sailor," Cragg said.
Frank was a 2018 graduate of Owatonna High School and enlisted in the Navy June 21, 2018.
He completed basic training in Great Lakes, Ill., followed by training at the Naval Aviation Schools Command and Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Fla., and at the Center for Security Forces detachment in Kittery, N.H., according to the Navy. He was assigned to Patrol Squadron 26 "Team Trident" in Jacksonville, Florida beginning in December 2019.
He was working as an electronic warfare operator for Team Trident in El Salvador, according to his obituary.
He is the son of Annette Duncan of Medford and Chad Frank of Waseca.