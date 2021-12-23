With live animals, collaborating churches and the spirit of Christmas at their backs, organizers of the Nativity drive-thru were able to host their second successful year.

Nativity drive thru 2021 2

More than 1,100 visitors from across southern Minnesota made the drive to the Nativity drive-thru to celebrate Christmas and see Old Testament stories played out on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. (Photos courtesy of Anita Nelson)

While the event brought 600 cars the last year with the participation of St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. John Lutheran Church, this year’s drive-thru involved a third church: Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Nativity drive thru 2021 1

Photo courtesy of Anita Nelson

According to Anita Nelson, an organizer and member of St. Paul Lutheran, more than 1,100 people walked or drove through the Nativity event which involved nearly 200 volunteers and took place on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Planning for the event began in September.

“I find the opportunity to get to know and work with the volunteers tending to the many behind-the-scenes details very enjoyable,” Nelson said. “They braved the cold to bring this alive once again … we look forward to adding something new to the luminary next year.”

Nativity drive thru 2021 3

Photo courtesy of Anita Nelson

Visitors hailed from Mankato, Rochester, Northfield and other surrounding communities, in addition to those from Waseca.

Beyond getting to see 12 scenes from classic Old Testament stories acted out against elaborate props, visitors also got the opportunity to see live alpacas, goats and a donkey, pony and sheep, lent by Huber’s Southhill Farm and Roemhildt Farms.

Nativity drive thru 2021 4

Photo courtesy of Anita Nelson

Free-will donations and donations of nonperishable food items were passed on to Waseca County Food Shelf after the event.

Reach Reporter Julian Hast at 507-333-3133. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments