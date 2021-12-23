With live animals, collaborating churches and the spirit of Christmas at their backs, organizers of the Nativity drive-thru were able to host their second successful year.
While the event brought 600 cars the last year with the participation of St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. John Lutheran Church, this year’s drive-thru involved a third church: Christ the King Lutheran Church.
According to Anita Nelson, an organizer and member of St. Paul Lutheran, more than 1,100 people walked or drove through the Nativity event which involved nearly 200 volunteers and took place on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Planning for the event began in September.
“I find the opportunity to get to know and work with the volunteers tending to the many behind-the-scenes details very enjoyable,” Nelson said. “They braved the cold to bring this alive once again … we look forward to adding something new to the luminary next year.”
Visitors hailed from Mankato, Rochester, Northfield and other surrounding communities, in addition to those from Waseca.
Beyond getting to see 12 scenes from classic Old Testament stories acted out against elaborate props, visitors also got the opportunity to see live alpacas, goats and a donkey, pony and sheep, lent by Huber’s Southhill Farm and Roemhildt Farms.
Free-will donations and donations of nonperishable food items were passed on to Waseca County Food Shelf after the event.