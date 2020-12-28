Savannah Zippel, an agricultural teacher at Waseca Junior Senior High School, is one of 38 teachers nationwide to receive a grant that will help improve the agricultural curriculum at the school.
The Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education Implementation Grant from Corteva Agriscience will allow Zippel to participate in a professional development institute and purchase equipment and supplies for the CASE course in the WJSHS agricultural program.
Zippel received the full amount of the grant for $5,000 that will go to implementing this new elective course at the school.
“I’m very excited that we were selected,” Zippel said. “I’m really excited to grow the agricultural program. I think it’s already a strong agricultural program from the history, but adding some innovation will be really fun. I’m just really excited to grow the animal science program and I think the kids will really enjoy it.”
This is the third CASE grant and program that Zippel received and will train in. She previously received CASE program training for food science and agriculture business programs that are offered at the WJSHS.
Food science is an elective course for students in grades nine through 12 and the agriculture business program is offered to seniors only.
The most recent CASE grant program is for animal science curriculum that Zippel will train to bring as an elective for the WJSHS.
“CASE is agriculture science education and it is a curriculum made by agriculture teachers for agriculture teachers,” Zippel said.
Training typically takes place in person and is available at several institutes, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic she will receive the materials and equipment by mail and train through Zoom to learn the different labs and lessons along with best teaching practices for the course.
Zippel said she will receive beakers, lab equipment, PH measuring equipment, consumables such as fetal pigs and other items for the course.
This animal science course will be for ninth through 12th grade students that will give them a hands-on experience and add to the animal science one and two courses that are already offered at the school. The students will also learn about the animal science industry while working on projects throughout the course with a big project at the end.
“This will give us a little bit more. It’s all based on inquiry-based learning and will give us a little bit deeper context,” Zippel said.
CASE is an instructional system that is changing the culture of agricultural programs in the United States through intense teacher professional development; inquiry-based, student focused lessons; assessment and certification. CASE equips teachers to elevate student experiences in the agriculture classroom, and prepares students for success in college and careers emphasizing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), according to the announcement about the grant.
Teachers across the county were able to apply for grants up to $5,000 for implementing the CASE program in their schools. This grant program has been offered by Corteva Agriscience for the past eight years to public and private schools and universities to assist with the implementation of CASE.
“Corteva Agriscience is proud to support agricultural educators through CASE. This year it’s even more important to provide teachers all the support we can as many are navigating the challenges of teaching a hands-on curriculum in a virtual setting,” Ronda Hamm, global academic relations manager, said in a statement.