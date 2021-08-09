It was a great day for local athletes with special needs Wednesday, where Waseca Special Olympics Individual Skills held a mini baseball tournament at Memorial Park.
“These guys deserve that,” said Cindy Ruedy, head of delegation for Waseca Community Special Olympics, which offers baseball and basketball opportunities for area players. “What it offers the athletes is the chance to play on a level ball field … It’s good to see that. They need to get out, too.”
These mini tournaments between athletes of the same team mark an odd year for Waseca Special Olympics. Normally, the team uses Memorial Park only for practice before heading off to an area tournament in Mankato, followed by a state tournament in Woodbury. With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly, though, and concerns that the athletes are more vulnerable to the virus, regionals were called off. The mini tournament was held in its place to support those athletes who were not able to compete with other teams.
Part of the tournament included warm-up laps around the bases, in which athletes of varying abilities — including one in a wheelchair and another who is blind — held hands as they circled the dusty field.
With that “base race,” Ruedy said, Christyn McClure, who is blind, stood out. The athletes and coaches helped by clapping their hands for McClure, who ran toward the sound.
“That’s always to me, like, 'Wow, we worry about so much crap, and yet this is a gal that’s blind and trusts. She has faith in taking a step without fear,'” Ruedy said.
Parents and relatives of the athletes set up camp in the bleachers and in lawn chairs brought from home. They came to show support.
Sally Takala and Bruce Boyce, of Waseca, showed up with their dog to watch their son, Jay Takala-Boyce, participate. Boyce said he likes to see his son get out and enjoy himself, and do the best that he can.
“Waseca has a lot of good services for somebody with special needs,” Takala added.
Takala-Boyce, standing with his parents, said what he likes about the games is just getting to catch the ball.
While there is ample work behind the scenes to keep things going, she said, there are still days for her when, even after a rough day at work, her mood completely changes when she shows up on the field and sees the athletes.
“They’ll go, ‘Cindy, Cindy, I have pink socks on!’” Ruedy said, laughing. “They’re just so full of positivity, and when they do the smallest thing on the field, you’re like, ‘Good job!’ and they’re so proud. It’s kind of a feel-good thing.”
In the weeks leading up to the mini tournament, when Ruedy realized it was too late to have medals delivered on time, she started looking at the medals her own daughters had earned, from volleyball, softball, basketball, soccer and more. Both daughters, married with kids and in their 30s, had been planning on throwing them away. Ruedy decided to use them to reward the athletes.
“They each got a medal,” she said.