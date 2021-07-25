Waseca County will spend up to half a million dollars to remodel the courthouse, creating a larger work space for the administrator and elections staff and a bigger meeting room on the lower level.
The board struggled to agreed with how to proceed during its July 20 meeting, concerned about modifying the courthouse, built in the 1890s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and costs to complete the work.
The work, according to county documents, will move interior walls, an old vault and fireplaces to improve operations for the county administrator, Human Resources, and the Auditor/Treasurer and Recorder departments.
"I'm still feeling the sting from Public Health," said Commissioner Brian Harguth, referring to the purchase and renovations of the old Waseca Mutual building on Elm Avenue that now contains offices for county Public Health and MnPrairie staff.
But it wasn't just money the board discussed. County Administrator Michael Johnson reassured commissioners that the courthouse's listing on the National Register won't be impacted by any work done.
"There nothing at all from a legal standpoint that would prevent you from demolishing the courthouse tomorrow," he said, while noting that it would likely be a poor move politically.
The board first considered approving Olson + Hobbie Architects with a budget not to exceed $750,000, but that motion died for lack of a second. It did approve Olson + Hobbie to design the renovated spaces and serve as construction administrator, but then considered a not to exceed $750,000 budget as a separate item. That, too, died for lack of a second.
Commissioner Blair Nelson's motion to approve renovations not to exceed $500,000 passed unanimously, but the constraints imposed concerned Board Chair De Malterer.
"There's a fine line between being very responsible with your money and getting a sub par product," she said, worried that being too focused on the bottom line might not be worthwhile in the long-term.
Harguth agreed with Malterer, but felt it was important to go with a lower price tag, knowing that the architects could come before the board to ask for additional funding if they felt it was worthwhile. That would allow the board to decide whether there is value in the additional expenditure.
"I think the number you gave us is probably spot on, but I think this is our responsibility as a board," he said.