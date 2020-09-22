Guardian Energy and Waseca County have reached a settlement on a tax dispute that started a decade ago.
The case, which reached the Minnesota State Supreme Court, centered on external obsolescence and the classification of 27 tanks when calculating the ethanol plant's taxes. The state supreme court eventually sent the case back to tax court before the parties settled the dispute at the beginning of June.
External obsolescence has to do with depreciation that stems from external influences. Guardian and Waseca County disagreed on how to determine external obsolescence. Guardian petitioned tax court on the tax valuation of the 27 tanks shortly after purchasing the ethanol plant in October 2009.
Guardian continued to petition tax court in subsequent years and began short paying taxes from 2017-19, which is allowed under Minnesota statute, according to Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson.
“A lot of it was trying to build a model that reflected (external obsolescence) and was understandable and fair, based on real data, not opinion,” Johnson said. “That is difficult because it colors outside the lines of normal appraisal methodology.”
In 2015, the Minnesota State Supreme Court agreed with an earlier decision from the tax court that the tanks are taxable real property but vacated the tax court’s valuation of the facility. Guardian argued since the tanks are attached to concrete slabs and are moveable, they shouldn’t be considered taxable real property.
The tax court came back with a calculated external obsolescence lower than Guardian and Waseca County, resulting in a higher assessed value than both parties determined. Guardian asked the Minnesota State Supreme Court to review the tax court’s determination.
The tax court eventually made a ruling in 2017 on tax years 2010-12 but still hadn’t ruled on the subsequent years.
A biofuels exemption the Minnesota Legislature passed in 2016 the further complicated matters. Meanwhile Jeanne McCaherty came on as CEO for Guardian in 2016. The tax court issued a new order in 2016 but before a judgement took place, Waseca County filed a motion to correct errors it found in amended filings.
The Minnesota State Supreme Court took up the matter once again and remanded to back to tax court.
In 2017, the tax court amended its findings and conclusions in an order that superseded the 2016 order. Mediation and another post-order motion followed but the tax court denied the motion in February 2018. Guardian moved to vacate the stay of the appeal and the county dismissed its appeal.
Waseca County argued that the 2016 order wasn’t a final order because market values of Guardian’s property weren’t completely determined until February 2018.
Independent appraisers found several omissions from discovery in tax court. Those omissions included a million bushel capacity silo, total value of the land and $2 million in replacement cost new calculations, Johnson said.
“There was a lot they weren’t being taxed on initially. Because of how the petition process works, once something is petitioned, the county can’t adjust the valuation,” Johnson said. “It’s effectively locked until it’s settled. The first chance the county would’ve had to go back and correct those errors is the same year that biofuels exemption kicked in. It just looked weird.”
Johnson took over as Waseca County administrator in February 2020 and started talks again with McCaherty.
“I was just coming in from a fresh perspective and trying to go back to the beginning of the process and build a reasonable scenario and a reasonable model to present to Guardian that would be somewhat palatable for both parties,” Johnson said. “Really, any good negotiation you’re both going to walk away feeling like you didn’t quite win.”
Should any more litigation have taken place for additional years, it likely would’ve cost the county upward of $1.1 million in legal and appraisal fees, Johnson said.
“It’s been a long process, there have been a lot of parties that have come through,” McCaherty said. “They really wanted to work with us and we wanted to settle the case all along.”