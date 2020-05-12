David Wright has dedicated his life’s work to helping people with their mental health.
In November 2019, Wright opened his private practice Wright and Associates, LLC Counseling and Consultation on North State Street in Waseca, next to American Family Insurance.
“I actually had always felt a need to serve going back to my military service,” Wright said. “I was doing law enforcement in the Air Force and I actually enjoyed more of community interaction or problem solving when people had difficulties. I found that I actually enjoyed talking with people about where they're at and that became more of an enjoyment for me, so I decided rather than continue pursuing a law enforcement career any further I decided to go into counseling and initially forensic mental health.”
Experience
He has worked in human services management for 23 of his 35 years of experience in the field as well as 25 of the 35 years in direct clinical practice. Opening his own practice is a way to return to his roots of service.
Wright is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended California State University, Sacramento where he received a bachelor's of science and a master's degree. He continued his education at the University of Maryland and the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Hamline University.
“I worked in the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, California, which is the medical and psychiatric facility for the California Department of Corrections,” Wright said. “It's the largest psychiatric facility in the free world and so I really kind of cut my teeth in that. So forensic mental health was my interest and then I eventually found myself working for the veterans administration where I worked in their substance use department in Minneapolis and that's really where I cut my teeth on co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders and that was in the late 80s and thats been my gig ever since.”
What he offers
He is a general practitioner and is looking to help people with his practice.
“There's such a need people have such difficulty getting in there's really a shortage of mental health providers,” Wright said. “So I decided I can affect some of that by opening up my own practice and then doing the kind of things that I really like to do. The type of therapeutic approaches that I have developed over the years in my interest areas and sub specialities of what I do."
Through his practice Wright does mental health therapy and assessment services. His service specialties include; depressive and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders and concerns as well as change of life conditions and challenges that we all may face at times such as; grief and loss, trauma, retirement, relationship stress, divorce and other readjustment situations such as military service return or separation.
“Like most practitioners I'm a general practitioner with specialties,” Wright said. “So people dealing with life's difficulties, I am as qualified working with them as I am with complex trauma co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders or very serious mental illness as well as working with the rehabilitation courts and people in the rehabilitation phases of the criminal justice system have all been my interests and of course veterans as well. Veterans and their families I have a special place in my heart being one myself.”
For the business, Wright carries most major health insurances, offers an Employee Assistance Program and is a network provider for community care for the Veterans Affairs.
“I just want it to be as affordable as it possibly can and in mental health services I think they should be affordable and accessible,” Wright said.
Enjoying his work
He also works with those individuals who are involved in the rehabilitation phase of the criminal justice system such as probation, parole and rehabilitation courts. He serves as the mental health professional for Steele/Waseca Drug Court.
“David Wright’s service has been invaluable to our team,” Drug Court Coordinator Nicole Grams said. “He started serving our program during implementation in 2013 and has taken on a greater role by opening his own practice in 2019 without any gaps in services. Wright has been instrumental in educating team members on mental health issues coupled with practical tips on how to best serve those clients.
“He has been flexible and immediately offered telehealth or in-person services as the pandemic erupted. Clients continually express their gratitude for guidance in allowing them to understand their own mental health issues, value his outreach to prescribers to communicate symptoms to better align medication therapies and maintains long therapeutic alliances with the clients far beyond their participation in our program. Drug Court has been strengthened by his continued commitment to providing quality care.”
Wright was approached by Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and Grams to be apart of the Steele/Waseca Drug Court when it was in the works in 2013. He shared that they all saw the importance of treating co-occurring disorders on the clients and that most have some form of mental health condition as well as a substance use disorder.
“I really enjoy working with our participants, both the staff and the actual identified participants in drug court,” Wright said. “It's been a really great joy to do that to serve them.”
Another joy Wright has with his work is having graduate students that are finishing up their graduate work to mentor. He has had numerous students over the years and has seen how what he shares with them influences their career.
“I think the one thing that I've enjoyed throughout my career and it continues even more now is just that one-to-one relationship I have with my clients and watching them empower themselves through change and hope,” Wright said. “And it seems like the time goes by really quickly when I’m with them and it provides me with enjoyment professionally and there are other sorts of business and administrative things that become stressful but no matter the situation with my clients I always feel comfortable by hope and that interaction with that client. I keep coming back to ‘a good day is when I have lots of contacts with clients and working towards achievable goals’ that's a good day for me.”
COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright has been using technology to meet with clients through online video sessions or over the phone if people don’t want to come in person for an appointment. He has seen an increase in clients who are coming to him for anxiety due to COVID-19 as well.
“Now with COVID-19, we’re suffering from COVID-19 fatigue emotionally right now the social distancing and the stay-at-home order and stuff like that,” Wright said. “And now we're seeing shortages in the food distribution and the supply chain, there's a lot of uncertainty and really we could focus a lot today on anxiety because that's really what's happening; anxiety.
“Individuals are having a lot of difficulty with the uncertainty what is the new norm going to look like, how is that going to fit into my world, a lot of people are without paychecks and so without the ability to pay bills or buy food and plus now many parents are stay-at-home teachers with their children. There's tremendous stress going on and stress and uncertainty are the root of anxiety. And anxiety is the most common of all mental health conditions, most of us experience this right now.”
Importance of mental health month
It is also mental health month.
“This is the mental health awareness month (May),” Wright said. “This is the month where we look at people who provide services to people who are in the mental health system and we want to promote access to mental health services and to demote the stigma of people receiving mental health services. To me, we should look at getting mental health services like going to the dentist or their private practitioner or family practitioner. Mental health is part of our makeup and it's not separate from anything else. It's part of a whole system of how we operate so I think it's important that people do pay attention to that.”
He finds the importance for those needing help to seek it because mental health is important to care for.
“We treat serious mental illnesses that would have had people institutionalized for their entire lives,” Wright said. “And now they’re living productive happy lives with serious mental illnesses that are managed with therapies and medications and what not. So really I have seen that and in more recent years the brain sciences and the substance use disorders being treated more scientifically and as I am in my winding years of my career it's very exciting to see that maybe I had a small impact and was able to see this.”