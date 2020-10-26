The Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business & Industry Celebration Oct. 20 at The Mill in Waseca.
The chamber celebrated local businesses and gave five businesses awards for their work.
Mediacom received the Innovation Station Award, Suburban Furniture & Flooring won Best Use of Social Media and Technology, Four Seasons Apparel & More received the Biggest Transformation or Rebranding Award and Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm won the COVID SCHMOVID Award for its resiliency during the pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Waseca received the Safe & Sanitized Award for a business that went above and beyond to create a safe environment for employees and customers. Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Waseca made sure patients felt comfortable coming in for all types of medical treatment as well as being a resource for the Community.