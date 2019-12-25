WASECA — Students at TEAM Academy Charter School in Waseca truly followed their word of the month — “generosity” — by donating gifts to local families through a quarter war fundraiser Dec. 9 through Dec. 13 and caroling.
More than $340 was raised, which the students used to buy holiday gifts for seven children from two different families within the school.
How it works is pennies, nickels, dimes and dollar bills were positive with quarters counting against the total. The classroom with highest total wins. This lasted for one week with Sheryl Osweiler’s first grade class as the winners of the quarter war.
“Our students surprise us every year by bringing in more change,” TEAM Academy Superintendent Jill Courtney said. “We talk about different ways we can be generous with our time, money and talents. They have shown us how generous they are with the amount of money they raised and the choir singing in our community. We really have a great group of kids at TEAM.”
The school is grades first through sixth grade with one classroom of each grade level. Each classroom had a bucket for change to be thrown into during the war.
This fundraiser is something the school has been doing for almost 10 years, choosing different families each year to "adopt" for the holiday season.
“We have a huge need in our school. We have a really high free and reduced lunch population,” TEAM Academy Social worker Jenna Auen said of why they do the quarter war.
She went on to say the kids were excited to participate and that these gifts are a little boost for the families as the school keeps who the families are confidential as well.
Not only did the students raise money for their classmates this season, they also went caroling in the area of the school.
Choir students caroled at Pizza Ranch and Colony Court to spread the holiday spirit.