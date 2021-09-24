Waseca’s newest bar on the main downtown strip is appropriately named the Bar on Main.
Its grand opening was Sept. 19. Located in the historic building out of which Trio Wine Cafe previously operated, Sarah Kay Hoffman and Makayla Rae Selvik — Sarah Kay and Makayla Rae, as they like to be called — aim to bring a more modern edge to Waseca.
“We’re updating a piece of history, and we’re making it ours,” Hoffman said.
Their slogan, “Come as you are,” is echoed in white neon words above the staircase which read: YOU ARE RIGHT WHERE YOU NEED TO BE. Their secret sauce is simplicity.
“We just wanted to simplify everything,” Selvik said. “Everything we have on our menus is gonna be flights, tacos and sliders, whether it’s Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Simple and clean.”
On weeknights, that means the Bar will offer five different options of sliders, tacos, appetizers and flights. On Sunday, it will offer the same, only with breakfast options. Selvik and Hoffman really want to focus on Sunday morning brunch, since they don’t feel Waseca has too many brunch options to choose between.
Once things settle down, they also plan to host events — National Taco Day, National Vodka Day and so on.
For the next few weeks, though, things will be busy, as the new owners conclude the opening process for their three other businesses in the building: The Office, The Event, and The Studio, which are a co-working space, a small event venue and a photography studio, respectively. All four businesses fall under the umbrella they call Thyme on Main.
Above all, showcasing a welcoming community establishment is the goal Selvik and Hoffman return to when describing what they hope to accomplish with the Bar on Main.
“It’s just such a good feeling to be surrounded by good vibes and positive people,” Selvik said. “We want people to feel comfortable and welcome in every space.”
That’s why they offer drinks ranging from beer on tap to fancy cocktails to chocolate milk, they said. And in a place like Waseca, where the new owners are raising seven children between the two of them, Selvik and Hoffman feel it’s important to give back to the community.
To that end, they are trying to keep their sourcing local for the business, purchasing bacon from Wiste’s Meat Market in Janesville and baked goods from Lush Cakes in Waseca.
“Why wouldn’t you want to better the town that you live in?” Selvik asked. “We want to bring more people here.”