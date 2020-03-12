GREATER THAN THE GAME: Local high school sports teams make positive impacts in community (copy)

Area high school sports teams recently have been making a bigger impact off the court, field, mat or ice than on it.
On any given year, local teams will hold fundraisers for general causes, like cancer research, disease awareness, area food pantries, or even just other school activities. But it’s when members of the community are hit hard, like so many have been in early 2020, that the potential impact of high school sports can be seen most clearly. Whether its raising money for a recovering police officer, honoring a former competitor, or showing love to a teammate, athletes in this area have been doing great things for others this winter.
“It’s bigger than the game,” Minnesota River Bulldogs hockey co-captain and St. Peter student Shawn Lehtinen said. “Hockey can teach you a lot, but helping others and being good people can teach you a lot more. High school sports are unique in bringing a lot of people together, especially in our case, where we bring several towns together (St. Peter, Le Sueur, Henderson, Le Center, Montgomery, Lonsdale, Cleveland and Belle Plaine form the Bulldogs) and we can really get the word out.”
Co-captain Charlie Weick, a Le Sueur-Henderson student, agreed: “It’s great that our communities can come together to do things bigger than play hockey. The team learns how to help people. Two teams that battle against each other a lot, and we come together to help support a better cause. We help things that are bigger than just this team.”
Hockey Fights Cancer, Take Down Cancer, Tackle Cancer, Coaches Against Cancer and other special sporting nights for cancer research have been around in this area for years. But this season, more local, more personal fundraisers and benefits have come into play.
Bulldogs Hockey hosted a benefit during a boys game against Waseca Feb. 3 for Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the line of duty. It raised money to help his family with medical expenses. The Waseca hockey team, meanwhile, has been raising money for Matson every chance it gets and even created special uniforms in his honor.
Many teams in the area, including Cleveland Clippers and Tri-City United Titans girls basketball on Jan. 24 and Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball on Feb. 1, have raised funds in honor of Jillian Thompson, a Nicollet senior from St. Peter who died in a vehicle crash in January. Thompson’s former teammates, meanwhile, have played with her jersey on the bench every game and, on senior night, presented the Thompson family with a cased basketball.
All season long, the St. Peter boys basketball team has looked for opportunities to give the spotlight to senior Mason Doherty, who has Down syndrome. The hard-working athlete has supported his team for years, playing at the lower levels in previous seasons, and in 2019-20, he’s getting his chance to shine, knocking down 3-pointers in varsity games and being mobbed by his teammates and even the opposition.
And beyond all this, local teams continue efforts to combat cancer and fund research, too. The St. Peter and Tri-City United wrestling teams honored cancer survivor Ann Volk and raised $604 in the second Take Down Cancer event on Feb. 4. Last year, St. Peter and Kasson-Mantorville boys basketball teams combined to raise funds for Braxton Raymond, a former Saint who died of brain cancer. Annually, basketball teams in the region hosts Coaches vs. Cancer nights and football teams host Tackle Cancer events.
Pucksters support officer
When Waseca officer Matson was shot in the head Jan. 6, a shockwave was sent through the community, Waseca and beyond. The officer has been recovering since, but loved ones feared for his life at the time, and just about everyone locally wanted to show some kind of support. High school sports teams took the lead.
Waseca Bluejays Activities Director Joseph Hedervare said, “The help for Officer Matson and his family has been overwhelming. All of the funds that we have raised for Officer Matson and his family are being put into a dedicated account at the city and County Employees Federal Credit Union in Albert Lea..
He added, “Waseca is a very proud and very caring community that will always rally around those in need, especially when that person or group of people is considered one of ours. Obviously, the incident with Officer Matson was very close to home and something that had a significant impact in our community. Our students wanted to do something to show they care and to honor someone that they all know. Often, people, including our students, feel helpless when a terrible event occurs, raising funds for a cause is often the easiest way to help out. In a town like ours, our programs and kids hold a very powerful position being involved in interscholastic activities and want to use the position on the team for the promotion of good.”
The Bulldogs hockey program saw what happened in Waseca and found a way to provide its own assistance.
“We wanted to help a neighboring community that is going through a tough situation,” coach Shea Roehrkasse said. “Even if it is a small amount in the grand scheme of things, we wanted to help any way we can. As coaches and parents, I think it is important that we are involved in these causes, because we have the opportunity to use sports to help raise awareness.”
The Bulldogs fundraiser for Matson raised $2,150, but it made an impact in other ways, too.
“Everybody in the area probably knows about (the shooting), so it’s really nice to see all these schools come together and help him and his family go through this tough time,” Lehtinen said.
Teams honor Thompson
Thompson, 17, died in a vehicle crash near Nicollet on Jan. 20. It was devastating for her family and friends. And it was also painful for athletes all over the area, many who knew Thompson through summer sports and activities.
With green headbands and glow sticks and yellow balloons and streamers, the Cleveland and Tri-City United girls basketball teams remembered the fellow Valley Conference athlete on Jan. 24 before their game. Lime green and yellow were favorite colors of Thompson. Even the game program was printed on yellow paper in her honor. A poster at the entrance recalled her short life.
“She had a passion for everything she ever did,” said Cleveland player Serena Williams in a speech before the game. “She lit up every room she walked into. She was an amazing friend to everyone including me. She loved and respected everyone … she was truly a blessing.”
The LS-H Giants girls basketball team honored Thompson by praying for her in the locker room and wearing green and yellow ribbons in their hair during a Feb. 1 game against the Raiders.
Thompson was a friend and teammate of a number of Giants during off-season sports. So, as a team, the Giants wanted to show support for the Raiders. Halle Bemmels, an LS-H junior, played with Thompson in Junior Olympic volleyball this winter.
“I only played with her for a little bit, but then I had my shoulder injury,” Bemmels said. “But her impact on me was incredible, because when I played with her, I was a setter in volleyball. I’ve never been complimented so much by anyone and also the joy that she showed when she played was something that impacts you. She worked really hard.”
The Nicollet/Loyola team has been wearing the green and yellow colors in their hair and shoe laces every game since Thompson died. On senior night, emotions were running high for the squad, as coach Jordan Rudenick spoke to the crowd.
“We laugh and talk about Jill as a way of healing and coping and understanding that nothing in life is guaranteed,” he said (quoted in the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger). “We play for Jill, her jersey sits next to us on the bench, and a heart with No. 24 on it is part of every white board chalk talk.”
The Raiders started that game with just four players, all seniors, on the court, leaving a spot for Thompson.
Doherty steals the show
The gymnasium at St. Peter High School was packed Feb. 8, as the Saints girls and boys prepared to take on Minnehaha Academy, ranked highly in girls basketball and at the very top in boys basketball. But while the highly talented Redhawks put on a show with a half dozen alley-oop dunks, the biggest cheers came when St. Peter senior guard Mason Doherty made a 3-point basket, followed by a 2-pointer to finish off the game.
Doherty, who has Down syndrome, made the 3-pointer with seconds to play and the 2-pointer at the buzzer. St. Peter and Minnehaha players and students stormed the court and surrounded him after he made the shots.
Videos of the makes and ensuing celebrations went viral on Facebook and Twitter, being shared by outlets like ESPN and SLAM, a couple gaining over 1 million views on Twitter alone. And several other videos were circulating with hundreds of thousands of views, while still more eyes were captured through Facebook and YouTube.
“I’m glad all those people got to see what he does,” said senior center Wyatt Olson. “He works as hard as anybody else does in practice. It was great to see him have that opportunity in front of all these people. I’m glad that we can make his senior year as special as ours.”
And it wasn’t the only time during the 2019-20 season Doherty shined. Whenever the Saints have had the chance, they’ve brought Doherty in, given him the ball, and have let him do his thing. And after each make, the team has erupted in applause, joined by the audience and usually the opposition, too.
St. Peter senior guard Kaden Oeltjenbruns believed his teammate earned the praise: “He has always practiced his 3-point shot.”
Taking down cancer
Cancer is a constant presence in communities everywhere, and research/support is a common cause for high school teams to rally behind, whether broadly speaking or for a specific person.
Last year, the St. Peter boys basketball team played a game against Maple River in honor of former player Braxton Raymond in his battle with brain cancer. He died in October, and this year’s team honored him posthumously. While Raymond’s fight has now ended, he and his family were always appreciative of the support from his former team.
“It feels good to know that people care,” Raymond said during the 2019 fundraiser. “It’s amazing. Thank you, St. Peter High School, coach (Sean) Keating and all the players.”
Ryan Timmerman, co-head coach of St. Peter wrestling and organizer of the program’s two-year-old Take Down Cancer fundraiser, said the team collects the money to help families through tough times.
“We do this, because the wrestling community is one big family” Timmerman said. “It doesn’t matter what town you’re from, at the end of the day, wrestlers support wrestlers. There is not a lot of publicity for wrestling, so we need to step up and help each other out as much as possible. If a teammate is down, we pick them back up and show them we’re with them through thick and thin.”
The first year, the fundraiser was held at “The Shack,” the old high school gym, and it was packed, Timmerman said. “This year it was also very well attended, and the busiest I have ever seen the gym for a wrestling match.”
Volk, this year’s beneficiary, is a breast cancer survivor who also happens to be the director of the Nicollet County Relay For Life. Volk has helped organizer Relay For Life of Nicollet County for 25 years. She also advises for the Relay For Life of Gustavus Adolphus College and participates in numerous other local fundraisers. Suddenly she found herself on the receiving end of these benefits. She knows, from all sides, the impact they can have.
“Helping others in this way is just such an amazing feeling, and it’s a blessing to be able to do it,” she said.
Regarding fundraisers for cancer research, Bulldogs coach Roehrkasse said, “It’s something done by a lot of high school teams … Pretty much everyone knows someone that is impacted by cancer.”
Bulldogs co-captain Lehtinen said Hockey Fights Cancer was successful in 2019-20, both raising a lot of money and bringing awareness to a lot of people. Weick agreed: “It just goes to show that we have a lot of great communities that come support us.”
Impact
These local sports teams — and the players, coaches and family apart of them — don’t have to spend this time investing in their community, supporting teammates, or aiding others in need. But they do it because they want to, because they know they have a platform, and because it just comes natural.
“I think that when teams help to support causes, it allows them to give back to the community and people that support them” said Jen Weick, a Bulldog hockey mom who helped organize recent fundraisers. “We all know someone who has or had cancer, and we all have had a friend or family member in need of help. We help the causes, because we can. We should live to give. Helping those in need brings people together and also brings forth a heightened awareness.”
Coach Roehrkasse added, “Sports can be a great way to raise awareness to something, and I believe it is a great opportunity to get high school students involved. If it is something that coaches and players feel strongly toward, it can be a great learning experience for all involved, as well as a great way to raise money for an important issue.”
St. Peter wrestling coach Timmerman said high school sporting events can be the center of a community. It is the talk of the town.
“So, using that platform, high school teams can spread any message they choose,” Timmerman said.
Volk, who is not officially involved in high school sports but is intimately tied to fundraising for causes, said it is always good for any group to have a fundraising component and not just for their own benefit.
“It is great to instill compassion in our young people to help those less fortunate or struggling with medical issues or family catastrophes like a fire or unexpected death,” Volk said. “A varsity level team can be incredible role models for other young athletes and students in their school. They can make quite an impact on those that look up to them. There are many great ideas for activities from specialty t-shirts, paper airplane toss, chuck-a-puck, teammates running through the crowd with donation buckets, stuffed animal tosses for children in hospitals, and bingo cards that have different sports-related stats in a box to cross out when that play happens.”
And, Volk added, these efforts can genuinely create change.
“Not only does it educate young people on medical illnesses, but it brings hope to those facing the disease,” Volk said. “Funding to help research is always instrumental in advances for any disease. For instance, advances in research has helped create better treatment plans, medications and procedures. My sister in-law was able to take a chemo pill at home, rather than going to have chemo at the hospital. I was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and after my mastectomy I was fortunate to have the proton beam radiation at Mayo in Rochester which directs radiation exactly to the cancer area and avoid damaging my heart and lung with regular radiation. Funding research is the key to all medical advances and is helping increase survival rates.”
Waeca Activities Director Hedervare noted, “I think it’s a great way for our students to learn that they can have an impact when a lot of these things are out of there control.”
Something for the teams, too
While the fundraising is creating positive outcomes for others, it’s also helping shape these young athletes.
“This is a life lesson for our team members, that we are there for each other and we pick each other up,” St. Peter wrestling coach Timmerman said. “Wrestling teaches so many life lessons. Compassion is just another lesson to add to the list.”
Roehrkasse added, “We hope that players understand that we are doing this for reasons beyond what we get out of it, and that being involved in something doesn’t always equal getting something back in return.”
Volk hopes the athletes, and any young people involved in community fundraisers, gain some perspective.
“Hopefully (the players) become aware of the big picture and see that we are all facing some type of battle,” she said. “They bring hope to those facing challenges, and I expect that brings them great pride in their team’s efforts and commitment to community.”
Hedervare said students realize these positive actions are about more than themselves.
“It is not about a special jersey, or pink accessories or anything else that goes into an event like this,” he said. “… It is a way for our programs to go out and support a cause and learn valuable lessons like empathy, kindness, passion and inspiration. It is just a way for us to continue to reinforce behaviors that will create good citizens after high school.”
And in the long run, the idea is that these efforts — to be hard-working athletes, to be good teammates, and to be good community members — become contagious for players.
“The biggest impact I hope that it has is for the players involved,” Roehrkasse said. “The money that we raise is great and goes to a great cause, but hopefully there is a lasting impact as well for our players to want to continue to be involved in something bigger than themselves.”