Getting students to school during the pandemic is another challenge that is being tackled by the local bus services and schools.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Waseca Public Schools both worked with the bus services that are used to transport students to create the best and safest plan. JWP uses Palmer out of Janesville and Waseca schools use Lenz and Palmer.
All bus services are limited to 50 percent capacity following the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Janesville Palmer
Palmer in Janesville is running a two-tier busing system so all students that need to can ride the bus. Certain routes for JWP will make two runs in the morning and afternoon to keep in compliance with the 50 percent capacity guideline.
While on the bus students will be required to wear a mask and they will be sitting in assigned seats to social distance as best as possible. Students will be allowed to sit together if they are from the same family or household. The windows will also be open as much as possible to help circulate fresh air.
With the tier busing schedule Tom Engel, Manager of Janesville Palmer, said he anticipates cleaning between the tier switches and will sanitize the buses in the morning and after the last route in the afternoon.
“Safety is our main concern,” Engel said. “We’re going to help the students as much as we can. I’m very concerned about my employees getting sick. I have no replacements.”
Engel said he has lost 30 percent of his employees and he is in need of more drivers, but he has enough for the routes so far.
Sanitizing and cleaning the buses is important for the students but also to keep the limited staff he has healthy and safe. So far Palmer in Janesville has enough cleaning supplies to keep up with the cleaning regiment.
“It is challenging to get resupplied, but we currently have enough for the beginning of the school year,” Engel said.
Waseca Lenz
Lenz in Waseca is one of two bus services for the Waseca Public Schools and has put in safety measures to keep staff and students safe this school year from COVID-19.
As of Sept. 2 additional routes were not implemented by Lenz, but the bus registration closed at 5 p.m. that night. Kelli Lenz, who runs Lenz Bus Services said that if there was a need for more routes then the school and Lenz Bus Services would work together to make additions.
There will not be transfer buses between schools this year, meaning it will take longer to get students to school, according to Lenz.
All students and the drivers will be required to wear a face mask on the bus and each bus will have some back-up masks in case a student forgets theirs. Students who ride with Lenz are asked to bring their own face mask and hand sanitizer.
“It (COVID-19) certainly made things much more challenging,” Lenz said. “I think that the safety precautions that have been put in place are the best with the options available. ... It makes it a little extra challenging when it’s a shifting target.”
When students are riding on the bus they will have assigned seating, like Janesville Palmer implemented, to help with social distancing. Students in the same family or household may sit together as well.
Bus passes will be used again this year to help with assigned seating and so students know which bus to be on. The assigned seating also allows for Lenz Bus Services to alert families if their child was within 6 feet of another child who tested positive for COVID-19.
Lenz also said that a few seats at the front of the bus will be left open to allow space between the driver and the students for safety.
She said that she has enough drivers right now with a few substitutes, but she is concerned that multiple drivers could be sick at the same time and need to quarantine for the 14 days. Lenz hopes that doesn’t happen and all of her drivers stay healthy.
Keeping the bus clean is a top priority to keep all passengers and the drivers safe. Lenz said after every route a spray disinfectant will be used on the buses.
So far Lenz Bus Services has the needed cleaning supplies by buying online, but Lenz would like to buy local when she can and when products are available.
Waseca Palmer
Palmer Busing in Waseca could not be reached for a comment before publication.