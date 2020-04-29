A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Waseca County.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) informed the Waseca County Public Health Department of an additional lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. This person is isolating at home.
This new case brings the total of confirmed cases in the county to four. According to the MDH the first three individuals no longer need to isolate as they are recovered. At least two of the county cases were acquired through community member contact.
The Waseca County Public Health Department released a letter to the residents to reiterate COVID-19 guidelines and information.
In the letter it reads “all medical experts agree that the spread of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm the U.S. healthcare system. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) stresses that there is widespread community transmission and we can assume that all of our communities have cases of COVID-19, even rural communities in Minnesota.”
It continues to read “Waseca County has a history of coming together in troubling times, now we must continue our work in order to protect our most vulnerable.”
The Public Health Department stated in the letter that the most powerful tool available is to practice the trend of social distancing and adhering to the Stay at Home order. This is important to protect everyone but especially those in the high risk group. This is a big change for the community but the essential needs request line is open at 507-835-0690.
If anyone has COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath or has been exposed to the virus the public health department is asking those people to self-quarantine. For everyone else the letter continues to read; “distance yourself from others in the following ways: avoid public places and go out only for essential work, get essential supplies or for exercise outdoors. Avoid family or public gatherings and stay six feet away from anyone with whom you do not live.”
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) is now recommending that everyone wear a cloth face cover when going out in public to get essential supplies. The purpose is to protect other people in case you are infected but not showing any symptoms according to the county letter. A couple important reminders from the Waseca public health is don’t use medical grade face masks intended for healthcare workers as they are in short supply and remember that the face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
More information on COVID-19 is available on the MN Department of Health website https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html or to the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Locally, you can find information on COVID-19 on the Waseca County website at www.co.waseca.mn.us and on the Waseca County Public Health Facebook page.