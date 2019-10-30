An anonymous Waseca donor continues to give books twice a year to students at Hartley Elementary school.
The donor started donating funds for books during the 2016-17 school year, has done so every year since, and seemingly will continue to do so into the future.
“To create a fondness for reading and a respect for learning,” the anonymous donor said of why they donate funds for the books. “I hope they will take the books home and share it with the members of their family and neighbors, and they will continue to receive two books a year as long they are at Hartley.”
The Waseca Area Foundation was given funds from this anonymous donor that are allocated for books donated to Hartley students each year.
“This book distribution program to Hartley students is designed to continue in perpetuity through a fund set up through the Waseca Area Foundation,” the anonymous donor stated in an email.
They went on to mention that they wish to help the students to be successful.
Karen Buum and Lucille Youngberg hand out the books twice each year on behalf of Strand to all of the students at Hartley. Each year they are able to go into the school during the fall and spring to give students books to help grow their own library.
As the kids were handed books on Tuesday, Oct. 29 they each said thank you and had smiles on their faces.
“It's a wonderful thing and the kids are excited to get them,” Youngberg said. “They write their name in the book and it’s a very good thing for the kids.”
Buum would tell the students as they handed out books that books were very important to the donor when they were a kid and that they want to help grow each students library.
“Anytime we can get a book in the hands of kids were very grateful for that,” Hartley Principal Ben O’Brien said. “Hartley is just lucky to be the beneficiary of someone who wants to do good in the waseca community.”
These books are for the kids to write their names in and take home to read over and over to themselves, to pets, parents, grandparents, siblings or anyone that will listen or who will read it to them.
Teachers are able to decide what book their grade would like to have. Each classroom in a grade get the same book.
“It’s a super awesome deal in a community,” O’Brien said. “It really uplifts the power of a small community.”