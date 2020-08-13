Virus Outbreak Cancer Patients

Waseca Public Health announced Thursday the county has its first death related to COVID-19.

The male victim was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions, a release from Waseca Public Health said. He’d been in a local hospital receiving treatment, according to the release.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Sarah Berry, Waseca County Public Health Director in the release. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of wearing face coverings and physically distancing when moving about in the community, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors. Public Health continues to work very diligently to support our community partners – our local health care providers, senior living facilities, law enforcement, emergency management and first responders in a collaborative local effort to respond to this pandemic.”

Waseca Public Health declined to provide additional details about the man, the name of the hospital nor where he lived.

Waseca County has seen 156 COVID-19 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The county saw five new cases Thursday. A total of 13 cases have required hospitalization. The average age of an infected person for the county is 37 and the median is 32.

