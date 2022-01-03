A Janesville man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two women with a knife.
Samuel Raymond Horace, 44, was charged Monday in Waseca County District Court with three counts of first-degree burglary — including one while possessing a dangerous weapon and another resulting with him assaulting a person inside the building — and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies. He is also facing two misdemeanor domestic assault charges. The charges stem from an incident that took place at 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
According to the criminal complaint, early Saturday morning Janesville police were dispatched to West Allyn Street for a report of a break in that resulted in two women, victim 1 and victim 2, and one man, victim 3, being assaulted by someone they knew and identified as Horace. Police reportedly observed victim 1 to have obvious bruising and swelling to her head and a fresh cut on her right arm, approximately four inches long. Victim 2 allegedly complained of pain to her rib area, while victim 3 was clearly shaken, but not clearly injured. Victim 1 was taken to the hospital by a friend, according to court records.
Police also located a frozen potted planter in the living room with shattered glass from the broken sliding glass door, which they noted it was “apparent that the pot was used to break the glass from the outside,” according to the report.
Officers reportedly located Horace in a garage a few blocks from the crime scene. He allegedly “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” and when asked to remove his hands from his pockets he pulled out a knife. According to court documents, Horace complied with police and set the knife down prior to being arrested. The victims allegedly confirmed it was the same knife Horace used to threaten and cut them.
According to the report, victim 1 told police the group had been hanging out all night when she and victim 3 decided to walk home. After they had already gone to sleep in separate bedrooms, victim 1 allegedly said she woke up to the sound of breaking glass and Horace coming into her room and hitting her with closed fists. Victim 1 reportedly said at one point Horace had her pinned against the wall and was hitting her head. When she tried to escape from Horace, victim 1 said he lunged toward her with a knife and cut her twice, according to the complaint. Victim 2 allegedly tried intervening multiple times, but Horace continued to push her away and at some point cut the back of her thigh.
Prior to Horace leaving the residence, victim 1 said he allegedly grabbed her from behind and held his arm across her throat while holding his knife to her throat with his other hand.
Victim 3 told police he woke up to the sound of breaking glass and Horace trying to pull him out of the bed while pointing a knife to his head and throat area, according to the report.
Officers received a statement from Horace at the Waseca County Jail where he allegedly admitted to breaking the door with the planter and said he was “glad he didn’t slit anyone’s throat.” According to court documents, Horace said he wished the whole thing never happened, that he sees himself as a “good person,” and that he was “pushed into doing this.”
Horace’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.