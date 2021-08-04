When Brian Thalmann graduated from high school, he knew he wanted to go to an agriculture-based college. His advisor encouraged him to look at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. The problem was, he had no interest in going to a four-year university.
“I didn’t have a huge desire just to spend a whole bunch of time in philosophy class,” Thalmann said.
Seeking the opportunities that college can offer aspiring farmers, but anxious to get back home and farm, he enrolled in the University of Minnesota-Waseca, a two-year technical college of agriculture, in fall 1986. He earned his associate degree in agribusiness management at UMW before going on to the University of Minnesota to earn his bachelor’s in applied economics.
Speaking about his time at UMW, Thalmann said the connections he made, the hands-on education he got and the confidence he built were essential influences in his career path.
Today, Thalmann operates Thalmann Seeds Inc., a fifth-generation 2000-acre corn-and-soybean operation outside Plato, Minnesota — in McLeod County — where he grew up on a family farm that's been operating since 1877. He was also elected to the National Corn Growers Association board in 2020, after serving as president for the Minnesota Corn Growers Association from 2018 to 2019.
In terms of his education at UMW, Thalmann appreciated the way his instructors applied the material students were learning in class to their career interests within agriculture. For farmers like Thalmann who wanted to translate their knowledge into applicable skills — actually doing the things they were talking about, rather than just talking about them — that clear application made the classroom experience much more interesting.
More than just education, though, Thalmann emphasized how the extracurricular activities he took part in, including sitting on the Board of Regents as a student representatives, influenced his thinking as he entered adulthood. Being able to communicate with both his peers and with those older than himself gave him experience he used later to advance his own career back on the farm.
Sometimes, he said, reflecting on his time on the Board of Regents, he was even able to provide input on issues like infrastructure.
“I give them credit for looking at me once in a while,” Thalmann said.
The best part, though, was the people he met there — the faculty, staff, fellow students and even members of the administration. During his time in student government, he worked with the college dean to implement higher student fees to fund an improved computer lab, which he believed many students wanted upgraded.
“It was always a struggle keeping Waseca funded the way it should be,” Thalmann said, reflecting on how the Twin Cities campus often received the bulk of the university’s funding due to its far larger student population.
He lamented the eventually closing of UMW in 1992 on the heels of the farm crisis of the 1980s, a time of high interest rates and low farm incomes that led many kids to find careers other than agriculture, resulting in a reduction of students at colleges of agriculture like UMW.
“It was so sad that that all got lost,” Thalmann said. “There was a very strong desire by everybody there to make a good place for students.”