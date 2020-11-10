The Janesville City Council is planning to spend its remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds on public safety.
The council approved on Nov. 9 spending $53,822 of CARES Act funds on multiple items and spending as much of the remaining $62,500 on public safety as the city can before the Nov. 15 spending deadline.
Any of the $174,490 the city received from the state in CARES Act Funds will go to Waseca County to be spent by Dec. 30. The council can spend the funds on expenses between March 1 and Nov. 15.
City Administrator Clinton Rogers shared a few ideas of expenses the money can be spent on in the city, such as police department wages related to COVID-19 calls and other emergency service calls. A challenge, Rogers pointed out, is that emergency calls were not marked as COVID-19-related responses and the money can only cover COVID-19 public safety expenses.
“I would say apply whatever we can to public safety,” Councilor Russ Weibold said.
The final CARES Act funds the council will approve at a special meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, November 12.
Funds spent on Nov. 9 went towards technology improvements in City Hall and the police department, city council room and park road plaza for $29,229; restroom improvements for City Hall, utilities, public works, the fire hall and the golf course for a total of $19,723; personal protective equipment for the fire department and the police department for $1,369; Janesville Economic Development Authority for the COVID-19 grant distributed for $3,000; staff time for $500 and for a check-in devise at Whispering Creek, Janesville Nursing Home for $9,600.
The EDA Grant Program had a total of $30,000 to allocate to local Janesville businesses with a $3,000 max per application.
“Throughout the summer when the federal government gave the state the money and the states gave the county and the cities money, the guidelines have changed quite a bit,” Rogers said of keeping up with the CARES Act spending guidelines. “I think so far we’ve done splendidly.”