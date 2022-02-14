Learning to swim is something a majority of people will say was a part of their childhood, especially in the land of 10,000 lakes.
Either learning from parents, another family member, or taking swimming lessons at the school or local community center, learning how to swim is something many people have memories of as a type of rite of passage. Following the initial learning of the ways of the water, there are also many people who find a passion in swimming and strive to do it competitively.
In Waseca, that option is found at the Waseca Junior/Senior High School with a swim club and team, a competitive team outside of the Minnesota State High School League. After qualifying for regionals with the program, swimmers can move on to state and from state to zones, which incorporates states in the Midwest. From there, swimmers with the drive can strive to compete in the Junior Olympics and the Olympics with Team USA.
The swim team has a regional meet on March 4-6 in New Prague. Many of the kids qualified and are excited to compete. There is a state meet March 10-13 at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
"Lola Guggisberg qualified for state," said LaCroix.
The swim team is for students in grades 7 through 12 and focuses on building up current skills, tweaking strokes or working on endurance, and overall giving the swimmers more of a challenge.
The swim club is for swimmers in grades 3 through 6, though some sixth grade students have the option to swim with the team if they are wanting to be more challenged. The club focuses on endurance training and conditioning. During club practice, coaches help swimmers work on their breathing and learning new strokes.
"Club focuses on developing the strokes," said Jeannie Feldkamp, Assistant Coach. "And building endurance. Having fun is also important."
Jeanne Sexton is the head coach for the Waseca Swim Team. LaCroix, Paul DeMorret, and Feldkamp are assistant coaches.
All of the swim coaches competed in swimming. Each coach has their own favorite type of stroke, which helps them with teaching the children; they all have their own specialty. Sexton is a backstroker, LaCroix is a breaststroker, Feldkamp is an individual medley (IM), where swimmers use all four competitive strokes: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle.
Feldkamp competed on the swim team during her high school career, when it was still sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. She also swam after graduation for the College of St. Benedicts.
"It's a lifelong sport," Feldkamp said. "You can do it at any age."
"I like swimming because it includes everyone," LaCroix added. "No one sits on the bench."
The swim team started in 2015 by Coach Jesse Aberle, and has grown and developed since its inception. When some swimmers wanted to compete outside of the Waseca area, Aberle made that happen in the 2017-18 season.
"The coaches are fun to hang out with," said Tyler Jellum, a freshman at WJSHS and regional qualifier. "They make it easier to learn and improve."
Sexton noticed how other teams would highlight their swimmers, so she had the idea to put the Minnesota Regional Championships as well as the State Championships on a poster. When the swimmers achieve their goals, they get to put their names up on the poster. These posters encourage students who want to complete, to challenge themselves to meet their goals.
"Two got to put their names up on the regionals poster," Sexton said. "They qualified on Friday, Feb. 4."
"I've worked with most of these students throughout the years," Sexton said. "It's fun to see them blossom and really excel."