A Goodview man is wanted by Janesville police after he assaulted a woman and threatened her life, according to court documents.
Thaddius Thomas Ledford, 41, is facing one felony count of threats of violence and two misdemeanor counts for domestic assault. The charges stem form an incident that took place on Thursday in Janesville.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim came to the Janesville Police Department to report that she had just been assaulted by Ledford. The victim said Ledford was packing his things to leave her house when she reportedly declined to give him a ride back to Goodview. Ledford then allegedly pushed the victim into the refrigerator, slapped her and told her "this will be the last time you will see your kids, I am going to kill you."
The victim said she gave Ledford the keys to her vehicle and left the house, according to the report. She said Ledford allegedly assaulted her two other times, once in Goodview and once while they were traveling by car and he had choked her. The victim said she did not report either incidents to law enforcement.
A warrant has been issued for Ledford due to the nature of the offense an the risk to the safety of the victim and the public. Court records show Ledford is currently in custody at the Winona County Jail on a hold as a fugitive from justice from another state.
According to Wisconsin court records, Ledford was charged in 2019 after he held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her if she called police. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation and felony intimidation of a victim.