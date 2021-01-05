A Waldorf woman has been charged in Waseca County Court for allegedly issuing more than $600 in fraudulent checks in the city of Waseca.
Desirae Dawn Farr, 37, has been charged with three counts of check forgery: one for altering a check so that it purported to have been made by another or under a fictitious name, one for the intent to defraud the recipient for services more than $250 and one for selling, possessing, receiving, or transferring counterfeit checks. Farr is also being charged with identity theft. All charges are felony level.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department was made aware on Dec. 4 of fraudulent checks being passed at businesses in the city and county of Waseca. An officer was advised that the suspect, Farr, had already been identified and was in custody in Blue Earth County. The officer later learned that similar fraudulent checks were allegedly passed by Farr in Blue Earth, Steele, and Olmsted counties.
According to court documents, law enforcement received video surveillance from two Waseca businesses that showed Farr writing a check for the fraudulent transactions. Receipts for the fraudulent transactions were received from three local businesses, totaling $660.78.
The checks had been drawn on a business checking account located in Mankato. The checks had been altered to show the account information of another female; whom officers confirmed was in custody on unrelated charges during the time the checks had been issued.
Farr’s first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.