Originally located inside the Waseca County Food Shelf, Waseca Area Caregiver Services (WACS), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting aging adults and their caregivers, has moved its headquarters to 113 2nd St. NE, across from the Waseca Post Office. It plans to make this building its “forever home,” according to a statement released by the organization.
“I think it opens up more opportunity for the community to see us,” said Kelly Boeddeker, executive director of WACS, of the new location. “The building is very nice, and people can come in with dignity and know that we’re here.”
WACS’ story began early in 2013, when a group of community leaders met to discuss the need to assist aging adults and their caregivers in the community. In years before, a local clinic had provided these services, but had since discontinued them.
One of the organization’s founders, Shelly Scholljegerdes — Boeddeker’s mother — was a parish nurse at Faith United Methodist. She saw the need for aging adults in the community, and wanted to address it. A few years later, Boeddeker, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in public health, came on as the director.
“I saw the need in the community, and so I went with it,” Boeddeker said.
With an initial investment from VINE Faith Action in Mankato, this group of individuals, the original founders of WACS, began their first program: “Some Time Away,” a four-hour weekly respite program for caregivers. It allowed caregivers to take four hours off while WACS provided their care receiver with a safe and stimulating environment.
“We flourished, and we got more programs,” Boeddeker said.
Among the many programs that WACS offers now are “In Home Respite,” which provides two hours of care inside the home of a care receiver, and “Tai Ji Quan,” a class that helps care receivers reduce their risk of falls by improving balance, strength and mobility.
WACS’ programs, which can be found at wasecacaregivers.com/programs, are priced on a sliding scale, which Boeddeker said uses the federal poverty line to determine people’s fees.
“I’m all about public health and providing services to everybody,” Boeddeker said.
Given the demographic that WACS serves, the COVID-19 pandemic — during which the elderly were disproportionately likely to become hospitalized or die — was particularly challenging for the nonprofit.
“It was very challenging,” Boeddeker said. “The one thing we didn’t want as an organization was for our aging adults to fall ill. So we were very careful.”
In addition to having to transform the way it had carried out its programs for years, WACS felt more driven than ever to assist in the community, not just with aging adults but with caregivers as well. Among other things, it had to rapidly integrate technology into its approach to reduce the risk of exposure, and began delivering books, movies and “reminiscence kits,” which are designed to assist individuals with memory loss.
Besides older adults at greater risk of serious illness, WACS also felt compelled to assist caregivers, who, as Boeddeker put it, “were now not getting a break at all.” The organization helped out by delivering groceries, bringing care receivers to and from doctor’s appointments, and more.
“It was a lot for us,” Boeddeker said.
Going forward, she said, WACS is as committed as ever to continue providing services for aging adults in the community, as well as their caregivers. And given that people are living longer, it is especially important that communities figure out how to take care of them and help them stay in the comfort of their own home.
“It’s very expensive to move into a retirement facility or nursing home, and if we can bring in the services, it’s a lot less expensive for them to stay at home, which I think everybody wants to do, right?” Boeddeker said. “So we’re here to do that.”