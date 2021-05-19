A parking stall will be removed at the southeast corner of Elm Avenue and Second Street Southwest to help driver visibility at the intersection.
The Waseca City Council approved its removal in a 4-3 vote Tuesday. Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought, interim Waseca County Engineer Al Forsberg and the Waseca Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the removal of the parallel parking spot. However, the council received a letter from a downtown business owner opposing the parking spot’s removal, stating that there’s already not enough parking spots downtown.
The Council’s decision to remove the parking stall was not an easy one. Although all councilors agreed that it is an unsafe intersection, they also voiced concern over the premium on parking for businesses in the downtown area.
Though no councilor explicitly proposed leaving parking as it is, some suggested a compromise: changing the first and last of the five parking stalls along the south side to compact parking only. This would reduce the length of the stalls by two feet each, giving a driver at that intersection four extra feet of visibility, and a little more reaction time if a car were to come out from behind a parked car at that corner. Plus, compact cars at the ends of the block wouldn’t obstruct visibility as much as larger vehicles.
Councilor Ted Conrath was in favor of this compromise, saying it’s the best way forward and he’s heard from an equal number of people in favor of its removal and opposed to its removal.
During the public hearing before the Council’s vote, Personalized Printing owner Mark Buker acknowledged the importance of safety, but expressed concern about the impact that parking removal would have on businesses.
“We keep taking away parking,” Buker said. “I’m just curious on what we can do on getting more parking in Waseca.”
Beyond resistance to worsening the dearth of downtown parking, some councilors said that this intersection’s problems were not the worst ones in Waseca.
“There are many, many other corners in this town that are much more dangerous,” Councilor John Mansfield said. “I think of Eight Street and Old (Hwy) 14. I’ve had three accidents in front of my house and one car in my driveway before, getting T-boned.”
Councilor Jeremy Conrath agreed.
“This is not our worst intersection in town. Our worst intersection is Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Northeast, because you can see nothing right there. And how that’s not a complaint and this one is, is shameful.”
Mayor Roy Srp said he agrees that other intersections in Waseca are dangerous.
“However, tonight, this is the one we’re dealing with. If we need to go into some of the other ones at a later date, we are certainly able to do that.”
Elm Avenue center turn lane
Later in the meeting, the Council declined to take action on removing the center turn lane on Elm Avenue West between Fourth Street and a half block east of Second Street.
The issue was on the Council’s docket due to concerns that traffic was coming too close to the on-street parking. Elm Avenue is a County State Aid Highway and neither Waseca County nor the Minnesota Department of Transportation were recommending the change, but the Council directed city staff in April to investigate the turn lane’s removal. Staff was not recommending the removal of the turn lane Tuesday because it would come at a significant cost to the city.
Mansfield voiced his opposition to the county and MnDOT’s advice, saying the center turn lane makes for an unsafe situation and someone will be seriously injured getting in or out of their car at some point.
“I understand that MnDOT, they look out from their ivory tower, from the satellite image, but in reality, downtown, it’s dangerous getting out of your car, because there’s just not that much room,” Mansfield said.
City Engineer Nathan Willey explained in an email to the Council that the removal of the center turn lane would require input from impacted residents and businesses, would further restrict driver visibility from Second Street Southwest, and would require a study which would cost the city $5,000 or more. If this study took place, it would then be reviewed by Waseca County, which could reject the change based on its results, because the road is under their jurisdiction.
Forsberg also expressed his opposition in an email to Willey that was included in the Council’s meeting packet.
“The road was designed to State Aid standards and reconstructed using state funds. The design was approved by the city, county and state. State funds were invested in the roadway as designed and constructed with the left turn lane. Therefore the state would need to be reimbursed at least a portion of the construction cost even if the county did approve its removal,” he wrote.