...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Charges filed following alleged possession of drugs in school zone
An Owatonna woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly was in possession of meth within a school zone in Waseca.
Vanessa Rodriguez, 34, was charged by summons Jan. 28 in Waseca County District Court with one count of controlled substance crime in the third degree, a felony. The charge stipulates the infraction occurred within a school zone.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were notified Jan. 14 of a disturbance at Bethlehem Inn, a transitional home for women and children in Waseca. Staff reportedly told police Rodriguez was staying at the facility, but was refusing to take a urinalysis test, and per the facility’s policy needed to leave because of her refusal. Police arrived on the scene and reported Rodriguez was “clearly under the influence” as she was “acting strangely, speaking nonsense and being aggressive toward officers.” Rodriguez eventually left the facility, but allegedly stood outside yelling and swearing loudly until an arrest warrant was issued and she was taking into custody without incident.
On Jan. 18, staff followed up with police and stated they had searched the room assigned to Rodriguez and located several baggies that appeared to have “marijuana seeds” inside them and a rubber tube that had white residue inside of it, according to court documents. Staff reportedly requested an officer collect the items, and provided police with a copy of the facility’s policies and rules.
The residue in the tube field tested positive for methamphetamine, but there was not enough substance inside the baggies to field test for marijuana or weight, according to court records.
An officer reportedly spoke with Rodriguez while she was in custody at the Steele County Detention Center about the items found in her room, which she initially denied belonged to her. According to the report, Rodriguez later stated everything in the room belonged to her, including the items taken into evidence.
Bethlehem Inn is within a school zone, located across the street from Sacred Heart School on West Elm Avenue.
Rodriguez has a sordid criminal history dating back to 2010, including a 2019 felony conviction in Steele County for theft of a motor vehicle. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 15.