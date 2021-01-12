Waseca Public Schools returned to hybrid learning Jan. 11 for kindergarten through 12th grade students.
At the Jan. 7 school board meeting, Superintendent Eric Hudspith shared a brief update on the learning model switching back to hybrid learning for all students. This allowed him to give the most up-to-date information that was in question prior to winter break.
Students have been in distance learning since Nov. 30, 2020 and both students and staff are happy to be returning to school in-person part time.
“We have lots to celebrate with students coming back to our buildings in the next few weeks,” Hudspith said at the Jan. 7 Waseca School Board meeting.
Hudspith shared that there weren’t any positive COVID-19 staff cases with minimal staff in quarantine and districtwide, there were four positive cases.
With the return to hybrid learning, kindergarten through third grade students are in-person learning four days a week with Mondays as a staff day districtwide.
The Waseca Intermediate School students and the Waseca Junior Senior High School Students will return to hybrid learning on the blue and gold schedule, where students are in-person learning for two days and two days at home distance learning each week.
Along with returning to in-person learning, hybrid learning was the start of afterschool activity practices on Jan. 4, which has expanded further with the return of competitions as soon as Jan. 14, according to the Minnesota State High School League.
“I was pleasantly surprised that competition is coming back,” Hudspith said.
Another change is the way food service will continue to serve all children ages 1-18 years old for free. Curbside pickup is available at the WJSHS or Hartley Elementary Monday-Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. Pop-up locations around town will no longer be offered since students are back in the buildings part time.