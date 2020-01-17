Can you guess who Frosty is?
Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.
Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!
Week 2
Attended the U of M
Most likely causing mayhem
But once back at home
No longer to roam
Waseca became Frosty’s gem
Always a fierce advocate
Without becoming upset
Booster of schools
Changer of rules
Armed with determined mindset