Frosty

Can you guess who Frosty is?

Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.

Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!

Week 2

Attended the U of M

Most likely causing mayhem

But once back at home

No longer to roam

Waseca became Frosty’s gem

Always a fierce advocate

Without becoming upset

Booster of schools

Changer of rules

Armed with determined mindset

